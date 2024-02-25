Trump Reveals What He Hopes to Say to Joe Biden Soon in SC...
Tipsheet

Georgia Governor Demands Answers From Biden in Scathing Letter About Student Killing

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 25, 2024 8:00 AM
Clarke County Sheriff's Office

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp did not hold back in a letter to President Joe Biden Saturday about the murder of 22-year-old University of Georgia Student Laken Riley. In it, Kemp demanded to know more about the immigration status of Jose Antonio Ibarra, the Venezuelan national arrested and charged with Riley's murder. Kemp also questioned how many others like Ibarra are roaming American streets. 

"Laken Riley's tragic death struck the hearts of Georgians everywhere and has rightfully sparked national outrage," Kemp released in a statement. "As I have said many times before: every state is now a border state because of Joe Biden's inaction, and today I am again demanding answers and information from the Biden Administration that will help us protect our citizens when the federal government will not."

In the letter Kemp slammed Biden's open border policies, which have created a public safety and national security crisis. He issued a number of questions to Biden about the Riley case. 

"The American people deserve to know who is illegally entering the country due to your administration's failures, and what risks and challenges every state must now face," Kemp said. "The investigation into Laken Riley's murder also resulted in the arrest of his older brother, Diego Ibarra, on charges of possessing a fraudulent U.S. permanent resident card. Furthermore, despite having been arrested on multiple occasions since September 2023 on charges ranging from driving under the influence to shoplifting, your Department of Justice has confirmed that Diego Ibarra has been released back into the community while his asylum claims are being processed."

The questions are the following: 

Why was my administration not made aware of the asylum claims and subsequent release of an illegal resident who presented fraudulent identification?

What is the current immigration status of Jose Antonio Ibarra and why has this information not been relayed to my administration?

What additional information does your administration possess regarding these individuals and the circumstances surrounding their entry into the country? 

The entire letter is below:

Gov. Kemp Letter 2.24.24 to... by Katie Pavlich

