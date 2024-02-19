U.S. Lawmakers Grow Tired of Qatar's Hostage Games
Is Biden About to Actually Do Something About the Border?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 19, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Last week House Republicans officially impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for enabling the ongoing catastrophe at the southern border. 

Now, just weeks ahead of his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden is reportedly eyeing an executive order to mitigate the problem so he can claim Republicans won't solve the issue. 

"Biden has considered an executive order that would dramatically stanch the record flow of migrants into the Southwest. This could even happen in the two weeks before the address, allowing Biden to say he took action while Republicans just talk," Axio reports.

Since taking office on January 2021, Biden has taken nearly 100 executive actions to rescind border security policies implemented by the Trump administration. As a result, at least 10 million illegal immigrants -- a new record -- have entered the country since he entered the White House just three years ago. 

Biden isn't solving the border crisis. He's making a cynical political move as immigration tops the list of concerns for voters in an election year. 

