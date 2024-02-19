Is Biden About to Actually Do Something About the Border?

Last week House Republicans officially impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for enabling the ongoing catastrophe at the southern border.

The House of Representatives has voted to IMPEACH Mayorkas!



Republican no votes: Reps Buck, Gallagher, and McClintock.

Now, just weeks ahead of his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden is reportedly eyeing an executive order to mitigate the problem so he can claim Republicans won't solve the issue.

"Biden has considered an executive order that would dramatically stanch the record flow of migrants into the Southwest. This could even happen in the two weeks before the address, allowing Biden to say he took action while Republicans just talk," Axio reports.

Since taking office on January 2021, Biden has taken nearly 100 executive actions to rescind border security policies implemented by the Trump administration. As a result, at least 10 million illegal immigrants -- a new record -- have entered the country since he entered the White House just three years ago.

The Biden administration created the border catastrophe.



The President has the authority to take action today to fix it. But he refuses to act.

Always remember: Biden has, and has always had as POTUS, the authority to shut the border. He let 6 to 8 million entries happen because he chose to, not because he had to. See 8 U.S. Code §1182(f):

BREAKING: In Friday news dump, CBP officially reports 302,034 migrant encounters in December, the highest month ever recorded. CBP also reports Border Patrol arrested 19 people on the FBI terror watchlist in December, bringing the total to 50 arrests for fiscal year 2024 so far.

Biden isn't solving the border crisis. He's making a cynical political move as immigration tops the list of concerns for voters in an election year.