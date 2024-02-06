Biden to Berate Republicans for Refusing to Fix a Crisis He Created
Doocy: How Do You Explain Biden's Story About a Dead French President? KJP: I'm Not Talking About That.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 06, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre abruptly cut off questions during the daily briefing Tuesday afternoon about President Joe Biden's mental capacity. 

Under questioning from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, Jean Pierre said she "wasn't going to go there," when asked about a statement President Biden made over the weekend. During an event in Las Vegas, Biden said he had a conversation with former French President Francois Mitterrand. Mitterrand died in the 1990s. 

"How is President Biden ever going to convince the three-quarters of voters who are worried about his physical and mental health that he is okay, even though in Las Vegas he told a story about recently talking to a French president who died in 1996," Doocy asked. 

"I'm not even going to go down that rabbit hole with you sir," Jean Pierre responded. She then moved onto someone else. 

“And  Mitterrand from Germany — I mean, from France — looked at me and said, ‘You know, what — why — how long you back for?'" Biden said while having a tough time getting through his words. 

President Biden's White House physician has never been made available to the press for questioning.

