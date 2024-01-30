Biden: 'I've Done All I Can Do' With Executive Authority to Fix the...
The One Biden Poll That's Bound to Drive Dems Mad
Department of Justice Announces Key Figure Will Undergo Back Surgery This Week
After Raising $100 Million, Stacey Abrams-Founded Fair Fight Is Now 'Unsustainable'
Cori Bush Responds to Reports She's Under Criminal Investigation by Biden DOJ
'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ....
Jamaal Bowman Promoted Wild 9/11 Conspiracy Theories on Blog When He Was Principal...
Here's How Many ICE Detainers NYC Has Defied
Texas Rep Reveals How Many Known or Suspected Terrorists Have Entered Through the...
A Terrorist Was Caught Crossing the Southern Border Nearly a Year Ago. Guess...
Iconic San Francisco Toy Store That Inspired 'Toy Story' Shutting Down Thanks to...
The Reason Why This Montana Couple Lost Custody Over Their Child Will Shock...
Leftists: US Must Continue Funding UNRWA, Despite Evidence of Widespread Terrorist Infiltr...
A Group of Sorority Sisters Filed a Lawsuit Over a 'Trans' Member. Now...
Tipsheet

New Bill Introduced to Permanently Defund Terrorist Infested UNRWA

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 30, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Republican Congressman Brian Mast, who served in the Israeli Defense Forces and the U.S. Army, has introduced legislation to permanently defund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. 

Advertisement

The bill comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed the "relief" agency is infested with terrorists who not only indoctrinate children in UNWRA schools to murder their Jewish neighbors, but that thousands of workers participated in the October 7 massacre against Israeli civilians. UNRWA workers and teachers also helped take Israelis and Americans hostage in the Gaza Strip. 

"Intelligence estimates shared with the U.S. conclude that around 1,200 of Unrwa’s roughly 12,000 employees in Gaza have links to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and about half have close relatives who belong to the Islamist militant groups. Both groups have been designated as terrorist organizations by the U.S. and others. Hamas has run Gaza since a 2007 coup," the WSJ reports

Mast also held a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday to further expose UNRWA's direct ties to Islamic terrorists. 

Recommended

'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ. Guess What For. Spencer Brown
Advertisement

While the Biden administration has temporarily halted funding to UNWRA, a $51 million allocation made before January 24 will still be distributed. 

"The United States will continue to fund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) despite announcing a temporary pause in funding, according to a January 27 report. In light of allegations that 12 UNRWA employees participated in Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, the State Department announced on January 26 that it will 'temporarily pause additional funding' to the agency. However, a State Department spokesperson later clarified that funding committed before January 24 will 'remain in effect.' Washington had already committed $51 million to UNRWA for 2024 prior to this date," the Foundation for Defense of Democracies reports

In early 2021 Biden reinstated UNWRA funding after it was pulled under the Trump administration. This was done despite the group's years long history of terrorism and an admission from the State Department that new funding would end up in the hands of Hamas. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ. Guess What For. Spencer Brown
The Reason Why This Montana Couple Lost Custody Over Their Child Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Biden: 'I've Done All I Can Do' With Executive Authority to Fix the Border. Speaker Johnson: Lies. Katie Pavlich
E. Jean Carroll's Shopping Spree, Joe Rogan's Red-Pill Moment, and RFK Jr.'s Truth Bombs Townhall Video
Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl -- What Happens If a White Player Takes a Knee? Larry Elder
Here's How Many ICE Detainers NYC Has Defied Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ. Guess What For. Spencer Brown
Advertisement