'Hell to Pay': How Will Biden Respond to Iran's Latest Attack?

President Joe Biden confirmed Sunday three U.S. service members were killed and 25 others wounded in an Iranian backed drone attack in Jordan Saturday. In his statement, Biden claimed there will be some kind of response.

"The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation. Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families," Biden released in a statement. "We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."

159 attacks on U.S. forces since mid-October. Three American troops killed overnight. Iran-backed proxies are funded and directed by officials in Tehran. There are thousands of U.S. troops across the region. Tense days ahead. pic.twitter.com/q1G4qKudvB — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 28, 2024

For months the Biden administration has allowed Iran to get away with hundreds of proxy attacks on U.S. troops and shipping in the Red Sea. In recent weeks, a series of limited strikes were carried out on Iranian backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen as they continue their attacks on commercial shipping and military vessels.

The lack of a strong response and deterrence isn't working to deescalate the situation, prompting demands for Biden to forcefully respond to the latest, deadly attacks.

There should be hell to pay for those who attack our heroes. https://t.co/q1OuH7JaQl — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 28, 2024

It isn’t just Khamenei, Assad, Nasrallah, al-Houthi, Sinwar, al-Sudani et al who are watching closely what Biden does next.



So too are Putin, Xi, KJU, and Maduro.



The next 24-48 hours are crucial to the course of history. Not just in the Middle East, but around the world. — Marshall S. Billingslea (@M_S_Billingslea) January 28, 2024

If Biden retaliates against militias and militias alone, Tehran will discover the US has yet a new red line for direct military action. And future escalations will get much worse.



Trump took out Soleimani. Biden needs to aim high. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) January 28, 2024

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC calls for strikes on “targets of significance inside Iran” after the killing of three US servicemen in Jordan. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 28, 2024

Another Red-Line has now been Crossed by Iran and Iranian-Backed Forces, the Response to this must be Disproportionate. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 28, 2024

Will Pres Biden finally take decisive action against Iran??? — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 28, 2024







