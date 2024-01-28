Trump Blasts Biden's Dangerous Appeasement of Iran
Tipsheet

'Hell to Pay': How Will Biden Respond to Iran's Latest Attack?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 28, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

President Joe Biden confirmed Sunday three U.S. service members were killed and 25 others wounded in an Iranian backed drone attack in Jordan Saturday. In his statement, Biden claimed there will be some kind of response. 

"The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation. Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families," Biden released in a statement. "We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing." 

For months the Biden administration has allowed Iran to get away with hundreds of proxy attacks on U.S. troops and shipping in the Red Sea. In recent weeks, a series of limited strikes were carried out on Iranian backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen as they continue their attacks on commercial shipping and military vessels. 

The lack of a strong response and deterrence isn't working to deescalate the situation, prompting demands for Biden to forcefully respond to the latest, deadly attacks. 

