Biden's Own Words Show He Was Wrong on Foreign Policy Yet Again

On Thursday night the United States, in partnership with the United Kingdom, carried out a series of airstrikes on Iranian backed Houthi targets in Yemen. The retaliation came after months of Houthi attacks on U.S. troops in the region and after the group cut off shipping in the Red Sea by hijacking ships and launching drone strikes on a number of military and commercial vessels.

WATCH: Breaking news of US and UK airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen tonight delivered by @BretBaier and @RichEdsonDC on ‘Special Report’ pic.twitter.com/66AkOyUywY — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 12, 2024

Largest drone and missile attack in Red Sea by Iranian-backed forces since conflict began in October. https://t.co/Pk9CWuxP8I — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 10, 2024

But while the strikes were welcomed to issue deterrence, they're at odds with President Joe Biden's policy toward the Houthis.

Early on in his presidency, Biden heavily criticized Saudi Arabia for retaliating against Houthi rebels after attacks on commercial airports and oil fields inside the country.

FLASHBACK: February 4, 2021: President Biden announces he is ending arms sales to Saudi Arabia for their war against the Houthis, says it will "end the war in Yemen". pic.twitter.com/RV0W91eU8x — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) January 11, 2024

Further, the State Department removed the Houthis from the list of terrorist organizations.

"After a comprehensive review, we can confirm that the Secretary intends to revoke the Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations of Ansarallah,” the State Department released in February 2021.

That move is currently under consideration for reversal.