Alarm Bells Sound Over Temporary Ceasefire Becoming Permanent
There's a Massive Problem With the Prisoners Hamas Is Getting Back
New Niagara Falls Video Footage Casts Doubt on Initial Terrorism Claims
Horror in the Skies: Woman Pulls Down Pants to Relieve Herself Mid-Flight
Intoxication Can Be the Only Acceptable Explanation for This Anti-Trump Outburst
FBI Investigating Vehicle Explosion at U.S.-Canada Border Crossing
Changes in Gratitude, Changes in Attitude
Miami Turns Red
Democrat Attacks Kamala Harris Following Scathing Joe Biden Dig
All-Girls College to Admit 'Trans Women'
House Ethics Committee Makes Decision Regarding Jamaal Bowman Pulling Fire Alarm
Museum 'Relabels' Roman Emperor As Transgender
House Democrats Are Going After Elon Musk and X Over Concerns of Antisemitism
Another Day, Another Lie From That Fire-Alarm-Pulling House Democrat [UPDATE: Repudiated B...
Tipsheet

Biden Admin: Maybe These Houthis Are Actually Terrorists After all

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 22, 2023 3:15 PM

In February 2021, the Biden administration made the decision to remove the Iranian backed Houthi rebels from the designated terrorism list at the State Department. Officials at the time said it was to help reduce the humanitarian catastrophe in the country, but it was really a reversal of President Trump's policy. 

Advertisement

"President Joe Biden's administration will remove the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen from the Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist lists, the State Department confirmed Friday," NBC News reported at the time. "The last minute decision by former President Donald Trump's administration to designate the group that controls 80 percent of Yemen’s territory." 

"After a comprehensive review, we can confirm that the Secretary intends to revoke the Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations of Ansarallah,” the State Department released. 

This week the Houthis, who have launched hundreds of attacks on civilians in the Middle East since the delisting, took over a cargo ship. 

Recommended

Here's Who the House Judiciary Committee Just Subpoenaed in Connection to Hunter Biden Case Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

As a result, the Biden administration is considering a relisting of the Houthis as a designated terrorist organization. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Who the House Judiciary Committee Just Subpoenaed in Connection to Hunter Biden Case Rebecca Downs
Horror in the Skies: Woman Pulls Down Pants to Relieve Herself Mid-Flight Matt Vespa
FBI Investigating Vehicle Explosion at U.S.-Canada Border Crossing Spencer Brown
Democrat Attacks Kamala Harris Following Scathing Joe Biden Dig Sarah Arnold
New Niagara Falls Video Footage Casts Doubt on Initial Terrorism Claims Matt Vespa
There's a Massive Problem With the Prisoners Hamas Is Getting Back Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Who the House Judiciary Committee Just Subpoenaed in Connection to Hunter Biden Case Rebecca Downs
Advertisement