Biden Admin: Maybe These Houthis Are Actually Terrorists After all

In February 2021, the Biden administration made the decision to remove the Iranian backed Houthi rebels from the designated terrorism list at the State Department. Officials at the time said it was to help reduce the humanitarian catastrophe in the country, but it was really a reversal of President Trump's policy.

Advertisement

"President Joe Biden's administration will remove the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen from the Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist lists, the State Department confirmed Friday," NBC News reported at the time. "The last minute decision by former President Donald Trump's administration to designate the group that controls 80 percent of Yemen’s territory."

"After a comprehensive review, we can confirm that the Secretary intends to revoke the Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations of Ansarallah,” the State Department released.

This week the Houthis, who have launched hundreds of attacks on civilians in the Middle East since the delisting, took over a cargo ship.

NEW VIDEO: Yemen’s Houthi rebels hijack a cargo ship in the Red Sea over the weekend pic.twitter.com/pkkUJpbe5c — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 20, 2023

The same terror group that the Biden admin was certain was not a terror group and took them off the terror list.



Iran’s Houthi Allies Hijack Ship in Red Sea https://t.co/sXDQ3DX6S7 — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) November 20, 2023

As a result, the Biden administration is considering a relisting of the Houthis as a designated terrorist organization.

BREAKING: US is reviewing re-designating Houthis as terrorist organization after the rebels seized Israeli ship Sunday in retaliation for war in Gaza.



"The Houthis ought to release that ship immediately as well as the crew, and unconditionally," White House's John Kirby says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 21, 2023