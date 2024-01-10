BREAKING: Moments Before Dropout, Christie Caught on a Hot Mic Trashing Another Candidate

UPDATE II: Nikki Haley responds with this statement about Christie leaving the race:

“Chris Christie has been a friend for many years. I commend him on a hard-fought campaign. Voters have a clear choice in this election: the chaos and drama of the past or a new generation of conservative leadership. I will fight to earn every vote, so together we can build a strong and proud America.”

Advertisement

UPDATE: Ahead of his announcement, Christie was caught on a hot mic discussing the chances of rival candidate Nikki Haley.

Chris Christie on a HOT-MIC:



Nikki Haley “is gonna get smoked.” pic.twitter.com/zKKa73Iwcz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2024





***Original post***

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has officially dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House.

The former GOP presidential candidate made the announcement Wednesday afternoon just days before the Iowa caucuses Monday and less than two weeks before the New Hampshire primary on January 23.

"It's clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I'm suspending my campaign tonight for President of the United States," Christie said to a room of supporters after trashing Donald Trump and remaining campaigns in the race.

Earlier in the day rumors swirled Christie was being urged by allies of Nikki Haley to drop out of the race in order to boost her chances in the Granite State. Haley has the endorsement of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and has been surging in the polls against former President Donald Trump. However, Christie has expressed skepticism about that taking that route.

“I would be happy to get out of the way for someone who is actually running against Donald Trump," Christie said during a town hall in New Hampshire Tuesday. “Why do we think she’d beat him? She’s not trying to beat him,” said Christie “Let’s say I dropped out of the race right now and I supported Nikki Haley. And then three months from now, four months from now, when you’re ready to go to the convention, she comes out as his vice president. What will I look like? What will all the people who supported her at my behest look like?”

DDHQ Polling Average Update: 2024 Republican Primary (New Hampshire)



Donald Trump: 41.5% (-6.5)

Nikki Haley: 30.5% (+7.4)

Chris Christie: 11.5% (+1.2)

Ron DeSantis: 6.8% (-3.0)



(Change over last month)



See more detailed trends here: https://t.co/F0VkeSmKyJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 9, 2024

Christie hasn't campaigned in Iowa.

This post has been updated with additional information.