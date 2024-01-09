We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery
Top Democrat Tells a Big Lie to Pin White Supremacy on Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 09, 2024 12:00 PM

During an interview with CNN this week, top Biden surrogate and Democratic Congressman James Clyburn said it was "fair" to tie President Donald Trump to the June 2015 Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina.

Clyburn made this claim despite Trump not being the president at the time. President Obama was still in the White House, but Clyburn shamelessly left that detail out. He also refused to note that the FBI failed to prevent the perpetrator from purchasing a firearm despite being ineligible to do so. 

"A judge in South Carolina this week excoriated the Federal Bureau of Investigation, describing in a court order a parade of errors and a series of 'abysmally poor policy choices' that allowed Dylann S. Roof to unlawfully buy the gun that he used to kill nine African-American people in a Charleston church in 2015," the New York Times reported. "The court order described what F.B.I. officials had acknowledged less than a month after the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church: Mr. Roof, who was 21 at the time, had been allowed to buy the .45-caliber handgun he used in the killings in April 2015 despite having previously admitted to drug possession, which should have disqualified him from making the purchase."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail and fear mongering about race. 

During a visit to the church this week, Biden made a political speech and a number of false claims about his "work" in the civil rights movement. As a reminder, Biden proudly attended the funeral of KKK leader and Democratic Senator Robert Byrd in 2010. 

 

