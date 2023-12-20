Trump's Toughest Critics Blast Move to Nix Him From the Ballot

Late Tuesday night the Colorado Supreme Court voted 4-3 to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential ballot -- based on crime he was never charged for, not to mention convicted.

Ridiculous: Trump Removed From Colorado Ballot

https://t.co/l0O910A6QG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2023

In other words, a state court has found Trump guilty of a federal crime with which he's never even been charged, based on informal allegations of unlawful conduct that took place 2,000 miles from the court's jurisdiction.



This is patently absurd. https://t.co/TX9SY1CrEX — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 19, 2023

Colorado Supreme Court, by a vote of 4-3, beclowns itself and its state. SCOTUS should move quickly to reverse this idiocy. The politicization of courts at all levels is greatly damaging to the rule of law. It should a 9-0 reversal and it should be quick. https://t.co/42rIpOmUbE — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) December 19, 2023

The move was immediately and harshly criticized. Even Trump's opponents, both Democrats and Republicans, are blasting the decision.

As someone who opposes and has always opposed Donald Trump, I undertsand the temptation to short-circuit the democratic process in order to prevent his election. But it's a mistake--a bad and dangerous precedent. There is no good alternative to defeating him at the ballot box. — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) December 20, 2023

The opinion of the Colorado Supreme Court is shameful and runs completely counter to our constitutional system.



Donald Trump was not removed from office by Congress for engaging in insurrection.



Donald Trump has not been criminally convicted in a court of law of engaging in… — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 20, 2023

WATCH: Democrat pollster @DouglasESchoen tells @BretBaier on Colorado disqualifying Donald Trump from state ballot for President: “This is one Democrat who thinks this will hurt Democrats and hurt democracy. Trump has not been convicted of anything.” pic.twitter.com/nR7vqvlZ3M — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 19, 2023

The Left invokes “democracy” to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds. SCOTUS should reverse. https://t.co/D4pCzZ7FhY — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 20, 2023

Trump's legal team will issue an appeal, setting up a showdown at the Supreme Court.

"Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice. Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls," Trump Campaign Spokesman Steven Cheung released in a statement after the ruling. "They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November. The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.”

