Trump's Toughest Critics Blast Move to Nix Him From the Ballot

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 20, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Late Tuesday night the Colorado Supreme Court voted 4-3 to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential ballot -- based on crime he was never charged for, not to mention convicted. 

The move was immediately and harshly criticized. Even Trump's opponents, both Democrats and Republicans, are blasting the decision. 

Trump's legal team will issue an appeal, setting up a showdown at the Supreme Court. 

 "Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice. Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls," Trump Campaign Spokesman Steven Cheung released in a statement after the ruling. "They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November. The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.”

Advertisement


