Mark Levin Blasts Democrats 'Fetish' and 'Vile' Attacks on U.S. Elections

Conservative radio host and constitutional scholar Mark Levin is blasting Democrats' latest efforts to keep former President Donald Trump from re-entering the White House in 2024.

In a new op-ed, Levin calls the decision buy the Colorado Supreme Court to keep Trump off of the ballot a "vile" attack on U.S. elections.

"The modern Democrat Party has an unhealthy fetish for the 14th Amendment, one of the three post-Civil War constitutional amendments. Democrats are constantly and relentlessly trying to rewrite it to accommodate their political ends," Levin writes in The Blaze. "This entire movement is a vile assault on the electoral process directed at a single individual: Donald Trump. There is absolutely no constitutional basis for it. However, if it somehow succeeds, the implications will live far beyond today. We are left not with the rule of law but the rule of men – and in this case, the rule of Democrat Party officials and operatives and their academic allies. The party of the Confederacy once again seeks to nullify the federal Constitution and the nation’s electoral system, disenfranchise tens of millions of voters nationwide, and push the country toward its breaking point, from which we may never recover."

"It's worth remembering that the Democrat Party and its surrogates are a power-hungry lot. They are also driving other dangerously illegitimate and self-serving attacks on our voting system," he continues. "This is the party, and these are the people (with cover from some odd-thinking professors, et al.) who are organizing around a twisted fiction for banning Trump from the ballot and disenfranchising his would-be voters in advance of an election."

Meanwhile, the playbook on what the left is trying to accomplish outside of attacking Trump is becoming increasingly clear.

Colorado mess just reeks of Dem dark money.



The playbook:

1. Dem Court throws Trump off the ballot

2. ⁠Dems celebrate but it’s clearly unconstitutional

3. ⁠SCOTUS overturns it

4. ⁠Dems say SCOTUS is illegitimate

— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 20, 2023




