Tipsheet

'Absolute Nightmare': New Polling Out of Michigan Has Arrived

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 09, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo

New polling of likely voters in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania is out from Quinnipiac University and shows good news for former President Donald Trump. Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan and Wisconsin, but trails in Pennsylvania. 

"Less than a month until Election Day, the so-called Blue Wall battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin show a tight presidential race where neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor former President Donald Trump is winning as all three states are too close to call, according to Quinnipiac University polls of likely voters in each of the states released today," Quinnipiac released Wednesday. "In Quinnipiac University's September 18 poll, Harris held a lead in Pennsylvania, a slight lead in Michigan, and the race was essentially tied in Wisconsin."

On the issues of the economy and immigration, the two consistently top issues for voters, Trump is beating Harris in all three states. 

Trump is also beating Harris in Michigan and Wisconsin on the issue of "preserving Democracy." 

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is on a friendly media tour this week and given the way it's going, the interviews are unlikely to move polling in her favor. 

