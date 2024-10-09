'Absolute Nightmare': New Polling Out of Michigan Has Arrived
Biden Defense Secretary Fumed Over Israel’s Assassination of Hezbollah Leader

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 09, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The Biden-Harris Administration has lost the trust of Israel, refusing to inform the U.S. of its plans ahead of time before it retaliates against Tehran. This comes after the Jewish State killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah without notifying the United States first, in fear the U.S. would interfere. 

A Wall Street Journal report noted that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was furious after Israel launched strikes on Hezbollah last month, killing its chief. 

“Excuse me, what did you say? Austin spoke to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the phone after the strikes. U.S. officials said Austin was mad Israel didn’t give the U.S. a heads up so that it had adequate time to get its assets in the Middle East situated in case of a counterattack from the terrorist group. 

After news broke that Israel killed Nasrallah, Austin spoke on the phone to Gallant and expressed frustration with the Jewish State. He later asked if Israel wanted to go forth in the war “alone,” suggesting that the U.S. wouldn’t defend the country if they continued to fail to inform the Biden-Harris Administration of its plans. 

Gallant was scheduled to meet with Austin this week in the U.S. but postponed his trip. The WSJ said that when asked why the trip was deferred, the Pentagon said to ask the Israelis. 

The Biden-Harris Administration’s relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been strained since Hamas terrorists launched a deadly, unprecedented attack on Israel. The president has had to tread water carefully among Israelis and Palestinians in the U.S. ahead of the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden and Netanyahu reportedly reached a ceasefire deal, which has since been abandoned, given airstrikes launched across Lebanon in the past month. 

On Wednesday, Biden and Netanyahu’s phone call lasted only 50 minutes. Although details of the call are still unclear, the president has pressured Israel into not escalating the war further. However, Netanyahu argues Israel has every right to defend itself from terrorist organizations. 

