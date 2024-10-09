CBS News Has a Scandal on Their Hands
Tipsheet

Did Bill Nye Really Just Say That About Hurricane Milton?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 09, 2024 1:30 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Only MSNBC would trot out this clown to deliver such nonsense about Hurricane Milton. Bill Nye was featured for a segment since every left-wing blowhard thinks hurricane season is some climate change phenomenon. Without fail, this is where some people go. To the public’s credit, it’s dismissed mainly since everyone has more important things to dwell on now. People are preparing for Milton in Florida, but Nye decided to drop his solution: if you want to stop these storms, vote for Kamala Harris in November. I’m not kidding—he pretty much said that:

The storm is going to be catastrophic when it makes landfall this week. It’s projected to slam into Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has mobilized every resource available to prepare his residents for the hellacious conditions that are bearing down on them. Milton quickly became a category five hurricane, with sustained winds of 180mph, with gusts of at least 200mph. It’s a massive storm, but instead of talking about the science of hurricanes and what people can do since the storm surge in some areas is likely unsurvivable.

But have no fear; vote Democratic, and category five storms will never happen again, says Mr. Nye. That's pure science fiction, sir.

I used to watch this guy in the afternoon after grade school. What the hell happened to this man?

 

