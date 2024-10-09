Did Bill Nye Really Just Say That About Hurricane Milton?

Only MSNBC would trot out this clown to deliver such nonsense about Hurricane Milton. Bill Nye was featured for a segment since every left-wing blowhard thinks hurricane season is some climate change phenomenon. Without fail, this is where some people go. To the public’s credit, it’s dismissed mainly since everyone has more important things to dwell on now. People are preparing for Milton in Florida, but Nye decided to drop his solution: if you want to stop these storms, vote for Kamala Harris in November. I’m not kidding—he pretty much said that:

Today, MSNBC brought @BillNye on air for an analysis of Hurricane Milton and to offer his expertise on tropical cyclone dynamics. He told their viewers that if we vote for Kamala Harris, we can suddenly put a stop to category five hurricanes in hurricane season. pic.twitter.com/vpTg8dtx1v — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) October 8, 2024

The storm is going to be catastrophic when it makes landfall this week. It’s projected to slam into Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has mobilized every resource available to prepare his residents for the hellacious conditions that are bearing down on them. Milton quickly became a category five hurricane, with sustained winds of 180mph, with gusts of at least 200mph. It’s a massive storm, but instead of talking about the science of hurricanes and what people can do since the storm surge in some areas is likely unsurvivable.

But have no fear; vote Democratic, and category five storms will never happen again, says Mr. Nye. That's pure science fiction, sir.

I used to watch this guy in the afternoon after grade school. What the hell happened to this man?