Biden Fails to Outline 'Clear Strategic Goal' As Zelenskyy Pleads for More Aid

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 12, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington D.C. today. He visited Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning. In the afternoon he will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House and will participate in a joint press conference. 

According to Republican Congressman Michael Waltz, who has been a longtime advocate of backing Ukraine to defend U.S. interests against Russia's aggression, no "clear strategic goal" has been articulated by the Biden administration as Zelenskyy asks for billions more in American taxpayer aid. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson says the same. 

Zelenskyy's visit comes as his country sits in a stalemate with Russia. The front line hasn't moved for months. 

Republicans are demanding Democrats pass border security funding and asylum reform before any new Ukraine aid is approved. Democrats are calling security measures for the U.S. southern border "draconian" as 12,000 illegal immigrants cross each day. 


