Biden Fails to Outline 'Clear Strategic Goal' As Zelenskyy Pleads for More Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington D.C. today. He visited Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning. In the afternoon he will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House and will participate in a joint press conference.

According to Republican Congressman Michael Waltz, who has been a longtime advocate of backing Ukraine to defend U.S. interests against Russia's aggression, no "clear strategic goal" has been articulated by the Biden administration as Zelenskyy asks for billions more in American taxpayer aid.

Just left a closed-door briefing on Ukraine - still NO CLEAR STRATEGIC GOAL outlined by the Biden Administration. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) December 12, 2023

House Speaker Mike Johnson says the same.

.@SpeakerJohnson after meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky: "I have asked the White House since the day that I was handed the gavel as speaker for clarity. We need clear articulation of the strategy to allow Ukraine to win. Thus far, their responses have been insufficient." pic.twitter.com/jVX0hnxghF — CSPAN (@cspan) December 12, 2023

Zelenskyy's visit comes as his country sits in a stalemate with Russia. The front line hasn't moved for months.

Front lines in Ukraine over past year showing a stalemate after the failed counteroffensive. Critics are calling for a new strategy from President Biden today—including weapons to destroy the bridge connecting mainland Russia to Crimea, a major supply route. pic.twitter.com/cqHaTbJSfi — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) December 12, 2023

Republicans are demanding Democrats pass border security funding and asylum reform before any new Ukraine aid is approved. Democrats are calling security measures for the U.S. southern border "draconian" as 12,000 illegal immigrants cross each day.

Our border > Ukraine’s border



Why is that so hard for our leaders to grasp? — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) December 12, 2023



