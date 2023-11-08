Hamas Lands Another Bomb on an Israeli Hospital and It Isn't the First...
Did Reporters Embedded With Hamas on October 7 Know an Attack Was Coming?
WOW: CNN's Jake Tapper Explains Why a Gaza Ceasefire Is Just Plain Stupid
What Can We Expect From the Third Debate?
There Are Several Issues With the Casualty Numbers Coming Out of Gaza
Zelensky Announces Decision on Whether Ukraine Will Hold Elections
Gov. Youngkin Addresses 'Commonwealth's Agenda' in the Face of Divided Government
Here's What Hakeem Jeffries Had to Say About the House Censuring Rashida Tlaib
We Have a Predator Problem: Another Former Federal Employee Confesses to Sex Crimes
Virginia Elects Its First ‘Openly Transgender’ State Senator
Another Bad Night for the GOP
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at a Hearing on Anti-Semitism. Here’s What Happened N...
Twice-Arrested Illegal Immigrant Accused of Rape, Abduction Apprehended a Third Time
Republicans Lose Both Chambers in Virginia State Legislature
Tipsheet

It's Official: Comer Issues Subpoenas Directly to Biden Family Members

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 08, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer officially issued a number of subpoenas to President Joe Biden's family members Wednesday afternoon, including his son Hunter and brother James. 

Advertisement

“The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence,” Comer released in statement. 

“Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve," he continued. 

A number of interview requests have also been issued. 

Recommended

The Army's New Recruitment Video Means Only One Thing Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Last week Comer released an image of a $40,000 "loan repayment" check written to Joe Biden from James Biden. Committee investigators have also been digging into bank records and dozens of shell companies set up by Biden family members. 

President Biden still maintains he was never "in business" with his son or other family members after falsely saying, for years, he never spoke to his son about any kind of business dealings.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Army's New Recruitment Video Means Only One Thing Leah Barkoukis
Did Reporters Embedded With Hamas on October 7 Know an Attack Was Coming? Matt Vespa
Another Bad Night for the GOP Guy Benson
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at a Hearing on Anti-Semitism. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
What Happened on an Electric Google Bus Was Laughably Predictable Matt Vespa
Remember the Trucker Who Ousted NJ's Senate President? Here's How He Fared in Tuesday's Election. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Army's New Recruitment Video Means Only One Thing Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement