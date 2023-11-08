It's Official: Comer Issues Subpoenas Directly to Biden Family Members

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer officially issued a number of subpoenas to President Joe Biden's family members Wednesday afternoon, including his son Hunter and brother James.

“The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence,” Comer released in statement.

“Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve," he continued.

A number of interview requests have also been issued.

Last week Comer released an image of a $40,000 "loan repayment" check written to Joe Biden from James Biden. Committee investigators have also been digging into bank records and dozens of shell companies set up by Biden family members.

President Biden still maintains he was never "in business" with his son or other family members after falsely saying, for years, he never spoke to his son about any kind of business dealings.