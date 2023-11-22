Biden Admin: Maybe These Houthis Are Actually Terrorists After all
Alarm Bells Sound Over Temporary Ceasefire Becoming Permanent

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 22, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Alarm bells are starting to ring over the potential Israel's "temporary" four day ceasefire with Hamas, which is expected to start tomorrow, could become permanent. 

The Israeli government agreed to a ceasefire late Tuesday night in exchange for 50 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip by the terrorist group. They are women and children. Hamas will receive 150 women and teenagers serving time in Israeli prisons for engaging in terrorism against soldiers and civilians. 

But the pause in fighting and pressure from the "international community" is causing concern. This pressure includes President Joe Biden as members of his pro-Hamas political base demand he pull back support for Israel in the aftermath of Hamas' barbaric October 7 terrorist attacks. 

“Hamas, Iran, and Qatar have used their own inhumanity to leverage Israel’s humanity. None deserves praise for this deal; they all have American blood on their hands. Every hostage saved is welcome news. But we must be clear-eyed that if a temporary ceasefire becomes a permanent ceasefire, Hamas and Iran will emerge victorious with a guarantee of many more October 7s to come," Foundation for Defense of Democracies Senior Advisor Richard Goldberg says. 

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also weighing in. 

“Make no mistake about it, the Israelis must continue their effort. The reason these hostages are coming home, if they do, the reason they will be returned to the families is because of the enormously good work the Israelis have done to put pressure on Hamas leadership over the past six plus weeks," Pompeo said during an interview with Fox News Wednesday. 

Vehicle Explosion at U.S.-Canada Border Crossing Was 'Attempted Terrorist Attack' Spencer Brown
The ceasefire, which is expected to take place within the next 24 hours, comes as Hamas continues to launch rockets at Israeli civilians. The IDF continues to tell Gaza civilians to leave combat zones. 


