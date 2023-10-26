Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Why Is a Top Iranian Official Parading Around on U.S. Soil?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 26, 2023 3:15 PM
Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP

As Iranian-backed proxy groups continue attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East, and while Hamas holds more than 200 hostages in the Gaza Strip after killing 33 Americans in Southern Israel, top Iranian official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is in New York City after his visa was granted by the Biden administration. 

The White House was asked why the visa was granted during the daily press briefing Thursday afternoon. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said it was standard procedure for meetings at the United Nations but said the administration doesn't condone Amir-Abdollahian's presence at the international body. In 2020, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied a visa for then-Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. 

During his remarks at the U.N., Amir-Abdollahian threatened the U.S. and Israel. 

Up on Capitol Hill, the move to approve Amir-Abdollahian's travel to the U.S. has not gone unnoticed.


