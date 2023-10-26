Why Is a Top Iranian Official Parading Around on U.S. Soil?

As Iranian-backed proxy groups continue attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East, and while Hamas holds more than 200 hostages in the Gaza Strip after killing 33 Americans in Southern Israel, top Iranian official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is in New York City after his visa was granted by the Biden administration.

Advertisement

Tonight #Iran’s regime’s foreign minister has arrived in New York, staying @Millennium1UN. WSJ reported he participated in planning meetings for the #Hamas attack on #Israel. He should have never been granted a visa. The U.S. refused a visa to his predecessor Javad Zarif in 2020.… pic.twitter.com/RIKmAyaNKL — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) October 25, 2023

U.S. forces in the Middle East have been attacked 16 times in the past 10 days without a response. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 26, 2023

The White House was asked why the visa was granted during the daily press briefing Thursday afternoon. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said it was standard procedure for meetings at the United Nations but said the administration doesn't condone Amir-Abdollahian's presence at the international body. In 2020, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied a visa for then-Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

During his remarks at the U.N., Amir-Abdollahian threatened the U.S. and Israel.

Up on Capitol Hill, the move to approve Amir-Abdollahian's travel to the U.S. has not gone unnoticed.

Iran-backed terrorists have attacked our servicemembers and are currently holding Americans hostage.



But the Biden administration has granted a top Iranian official a visa — welcoming this regime on U.S. soil with open arms.



The appeasement must end. https://t.co/yhJi7Zvi5n — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) October 26, 2023



