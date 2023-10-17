Another Arab Country Just Rejected Gaza Refugees
Here's What Happened to the German Chancellor in Israel. Maybe Biden Should Cancel...
Hundreds Killed by Islamic Jihad After Misfire Causes Explosion at Gaza City Hospital
GOP Defections Keep Jordan From Clinching Speaker's Gavel on First Ballot
And Here Are More Reasons for Why Israel's Invasion of Gaza Has Been...
UN Scolds Israel Over Gaza Evacuation Order But Fails to Call Out Arab...
Supreme Court Allows Biden Administration to Enforce 'Ghost Gun' Regulations
Scalise Voted for Jordan, but Will He Do More to Help Him Become...
Russia War Aided by Iran, China and Allies of the United States
One Blue State Is Running Out of Shelter for Illegal Immigrants
Joe Biden Slammed for Statement 'All Hate Are Connected' Following Hamas' Attack on...
NYC Doctor Fired Over Pro-Hamas Instagram Post
Biden Really Looking Like He's in Serious Trouble
Meet the Columbia University Students Supporting Hamas Terrorism
Tipsheet

Liberal Media Inflames Arab World With Fake News on Gaza Hospital Bombing

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 17, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

On Tuesday afternoon, a rocket launched at Israeli civilians by Palestinian Islamic Jihad fell short in the Gaza Strip. It landed on a hospital where Hamas claims hundreds of people are dead.

Advertisement

When reports of the hospital bombing broke Hamas claimed, without evidence, that Israel launched a deliberate airstrike on the hospital. The majority of the media took that statement and ran with it. It wasn't true. Corrections have not been made. 

As a result, Palestinian Authority Leader Mahmoud Abbas has cancelled his meeting with President Joe Biden tomorrow. 

Riots have broken out in Hebron and other locations in the West Bank, in addition to outside of the Israeli Embassy in Jordan. 

Recommended

Hundreds Killed by Islamic Jihad After Misfire Causes Explosion at Gaza City Hospital Spencer Brown
Advertisement

The damage is done.


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hundreds Killed by Islamic Jihad After Misfire Causes Explosion at Gaza City Hospital Spencer Brown
Hey, Liberal Media, Did You Miss This Part About That Dental Student From Gaza? Matt Vespa
Arkansas Gov. Sanders' Latest Move Against the CCP Is a First in the Nation Spencer Brown
And Here Are More Reasons for Why Israel's Invasion of Gaza Has Been Postponed Matt Vespa
Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens Are Feuding. Here's Why. Townhall Video
WATCH: Tech Billionaires Realize They Were Wrong About Donald Trump Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hundreds Killed by Islamic Jihad After Misfire Causes Explosion at Gaza City Hospital Spencer Brown
Advertisement