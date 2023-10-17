Liberal Media Inflames Arab World With Fake News on Gaza Hospital Bombing

On Tuesday afternoon, a rocket launched at Israeli civilians by Palestinian Islamic Jihad fell short in the Gaza Strip. It landed on a hospital where Hamas claims hundreds of people are dead.

Israel now concludes that Islamic Jihad launched the rocket toward Israel that ended up bombing a hospital in Gaza City.



The outlets and politicians that told you Israel was to blame sold you terrorist disinformation straight from Hamas.



The latest:https://t.co/JqezwMZHAn — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 17, 2023

When reports of the hospital bombing broke Hamas claimed, without evidence, that Israel launched a deliberate airstrike on the hospital. The majority of the media took that statement and ran with it. It wasn't true. Corrections have not been made.

Update: At least 500 people were killed by an Israeli airstrike at a Gaza hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Follow our live coverage. https://t.co/f3iHo5nFNy — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 17, 2023

As a result, Palestinian Authority Leader Mahmoud Abbas has cancelled his meeting with President Joe Biden tomorrow.

BREAKING: President Mahmoud Abbas cancels planned meeting with President Biden after hospital strike - AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 17, 2023

Riots have broken out in Hebron and other locations in the West Bank, in addition to outside of the Israeli Embassy in Jordan.

Hundreds of Palestinians are clashing with PA security forces in Jenin, Nablus, Bethlehem and Ramallah.



Demonstrations in Hebron, Qalqilia, Tulkarem .



From the PA administrative capital in Ramallah pic.twitter.com/1cuelQa2tb — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) October 17, 2023

Hebron, West Bank right now pic.twitter.com/2ytioq7WYu — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) October 17, 2023

Riots broke out in Jordanian capital #Amman after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip



Riots broke out near the Israeli embassy in #Jordan, Yediotnews reported.



One of the videos published in social networks shows protesters throwing Molotov cocktails at the embassy… pic.twitter.com/dwntOUSpn3 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 17, 2023

The damage is done.

To all those who rushed to condemn Israel before seeing any evidence: IDF Intelligence from multiple sources clearly indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza.

They kill not only Israelis but also Palestinians, and… pic.twitter.com/TZ1QTkHuL0 — Ambassador Michael Herzog (@AmbHerzog) October 17, 2023



