Read Jim Jordan's Pitch to House Republicans As Speaker Vote Approaches
Dems Wonder If They Need to Reevaluate Their Position on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
And the Hosts of the Next GOP Primary Debate Are...
Politico Finally Faces Reality When It Comes to Biden Draining Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Did Biden's Mishandled Classified Documents Have Something to Do With the Family Business?
If You Embrace Barbarism, There Are Consequences
Top Secret Docs Reveal Hamas' Objectives for October 7 Attack. Are We Shocked?
Newsom Signs Law Giving Some Mexicans In-State Tuition
'I've Never Been So Scared': The Nazi-Era Practice Some Jews in Berlin Are...
Honduras at a Crossroads
The Squad's Ongoing Disgrace on Israel and Hamas
Texas Lawmakers Advance Border Bill Allowing State Police to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
The Truth About These 'Pro-Palestine' Protests
GOP Senator Has Some Thoughts on How to Handle Pro-Hamas Foreign Nationals
Tipsheet

Judge Slaps Gag Order on Trump in January 6 Case

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 16, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

UPDATE: A spokesperson for President Donald Trump has responded. 

Today’s decision is an absolute abomination and another partisan knife stuck in the heart of our Democracy by Crooked Joe Biden, who was granted the right to muzzle his political opponent, the leading candidate for the Presidency in 2024, and the most popular political leader in America, President Donald J. Trump. President Trump will continue to fight for our Constitution, the American people’s right to support him, and to keep our country free of the chains of weaponized and targeted law enforcement.

Advertisement

***Original post***

After a hearing with prosecutors and Trump attorneys Monday morning, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan handed down a gag order to President Donald Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smith's January 6 case against him. 

The order forbids Trump to make public comments about Smith, his DOJ prosecutors, federal court staff, Judge Chutkan herself and any potential witnesses in the case. 

“Mr. Trump is facing criminal charges. He does not get to respond to every criticism of him if his response would affect potential witnesses. That’s the bottom line here,” Chutkan said. 

 The order was requested by Smith in September and classified by DOJ as "limited." 

"The defendant’s past conduct, including conduct that has taken place after and as a direct result of the indictment in this case, amply demonstrates the need for this order," the Special Counsel request states. 

But Smith's request, which is now granted, raised red flags among legal scholars and those interested in restoring public trust in the justice system. 


Recommended

We Are Sitting Ducks And Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

There is no gag order on DOJ prosecutors who regularly leak derogatory information to the press. The trial in the case is set for March 2024. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Are Sitting Ducks And Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Politico Finally Faces Reality When It Comes to Biden Draining Strategic Petroleum Reserve Spencer Brown
The Truth About These 'Pro-Palestine' Protests Guy Benson
GOP Senator Has Some Thoughts on How to Handle Pro-Hamas Foreign Nationals Madeline Leesman
New Poll Shows Vulnerable Democratic Senator May Be in Trouble Rebecca Downs
And the Hosts of the Next GOP Primary Debate Are... Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Are Sitting Ducks And Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement