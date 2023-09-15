White House Shocked by Auto Strike They Helped Cause
Special Counsel Jack Smith Files to Shut Trump Up

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 15, 2023 6:20 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In a late Friday evening news dump it was revealed Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion earlier this week seeking a gag order against former President Donald Trump. The motion was unsealed by U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan who is overseeing Smith's January 6 case against Trump. 

"On Friday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealed filings revealing the government’s week-old request, arguing that Trump is undermining the fairness of the proceedings through “disparaging and inflammatory attacks” on prosecutors, witnesses and the judge in the case," POLITICO first reported.

In the motion, Smith requests Chutkan limit what Trump is allowed to say about DOJ prosecutors, the FBI, Chutkan, Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence, former Attorney General Bill Barr and more. 

"The defendant’s past conduct, including conduct that has taken place after and as a direct result of the indictment in this case, amply demonstrates the need for this order," the Special Counsel request states. 

Chutkan has not yet granted Smith's request. 

Trump's legal team sought to remove Chutkan from the case earlier this week after she made a series of anti-Trump comments from the court room, including strongly implying he should be in prison, during trials for January 6 defendants. 


"

