Black Lives Matter Celebrates Iranian Terror Attacks
Mother of German-Israeli Woman Attacked by Hamas at Music Festival Says She's Still...
'National Security Risk': New CBP Data on Illegal Immigrants From Middle East Is...
Watch ADL's CEO Shreds the Liberal Media's Hamas-Israel Coverage in Less Than Five...
Inside the Kibbutz Where Hamas Barbarians Beheaded 40 Israeli Babies in Their Cribs
Rashida Tlaib's Flag Choices Outside Her Office Following Hamas' Terror Attack Are...Inter...
'Bombshell' House Judiciary Report Details Shocking State of Immigration Enforcement Under...
Why I Support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House
Ilhan Omar Is Back With the Bad Takes After Hamas Attacked Israel
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel
Gaetz Says Potentially Losing His House Seat for Ousting McCarthy Is ‘Absolutely’ Worth...
Watch: The Abominable UN 'Human Rights' Council Holds a Moment of Silence For...
American Blood Has Been Made Cheap
RFK Jr.'s Siblings Say It's 'Dangerous' He's Running As an Independent
Tipsheet

Iranian Backed Terror Groups Work With Mexican Cartels

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 10, 2023 2:30 PM
Screenshot via Twitter/@BillFOXLA

After the barbaric attacks from Iranian backed Hamas in Israel over the weekend, leaving thousands dead and severely injured, the vulnerabilities of American communities are in the spotlight as the U.S.-Mexico border remains wide open. 

Advertisement

According to Republican Congressman Michael Waltz Mexican cartels have partnered with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to exploit the U.S. southern border.  

In fact, the IRGC makes money from the drug trade, which they use to fund Iranian terror proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. 

There is evidence indicating that Iran, in particular, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Hezbollah affiliated with Iran are involved in the global drug trafficking network.

Naturally, they managed to acquire “business partners” represented by the Albanian mafia and Latin American drug cartels.

Undoubtedly, this kind of activity cannot be carried out without the knowledge of the country’s top leadership. Apparently, the Iranian regime treats these activities, on the one hand, as an opportunity to obtain currency to maintain its global Hybrid War, and on the other hand, as a “Narco Jihad” against Western countries and primarily against the United States.

Further, the Obama administration killed efforts to cut off Hezbollah financing and drug exports to the United States. 

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation.

The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

Recommended

Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Advertisement

Meanwhile, thousands of fighting age men from countries where terrorism is thriving have entered the U.S. Many of them undetected. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Inside the Kibbutz Where Hamas Barbarians Beheaded 40 Israeli Babies in Their Cribs Spencer Brown
Watch ADL's CEO Shreds the Liberal Media's Hamas-Israel Coverage in Less Than Five Minutes Matt Vespa
'National Security Risk': New CBP Data on Illegal Immigrants From Middle East Is Alarming Spencer Brown
We Now Know Why Joe Biden Called an Early Lid on Monday Katie Pavlich
Gaza Belongs to Israel John Nantz

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Advertisement