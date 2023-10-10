Iranian Backed Terror Groups Work With Mexican Cartels

After the barbaric attacks from Iranian backed Hamas in Israel over the weekend, leaving thousands dead and severely injured, the vulnerabilities of American communities are in the spotlight as the U.S.-Mexico border remains wide open.

According to Republican Congressman Michael Waltz Mexican cartels have partnered with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to exploit the U.S. southern border.

There's a history of Iran’s IRGC working with the Mexican drug cartels to infiltrate our open border. They could be doing it again right now as we speak. pic.twitter.com/SCaQ5600Pe — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) October 9, 2023

In fact, the IRGC makes money from the drug trade, which they use to fund Iranian terror proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

There is evidence indicating that Iran, in particular, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Hezbollah affiliated with Iran are involved in the global drug trafficking network. Naturally, they managed to acquire “business partners” represented by the Albanian mafia and Latin American drug cartels. Undoubtedly, this kind of activity cannot be carried out without the knowledge of the country’s top leadership. Apparently, the Iranian regime treats these activities, on the one hand, as an opportunity to obtain currency to maintain its global Hybrid War, and on the other hand, as a “Narco Jihad” against Western countries and primarily against the United States.

Further, the Obama administration killed efforts to cut off Hezbollah financing and drug exports to the United States.

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

Meanwhile, thousands of fighting age men from countries where terrorism is thriving have entered the U.S. Many of them undetected.