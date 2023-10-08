As Hamas Holds American Hostages, Biden Hosts a BBQ

President Joe Biden hosted a party for White House staff on Sunday night as countless Americans remain missing and held hostage by terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A number of Americans were killed by terrorists in attacks over the weekend.

While countless Americans are being held hostage in Gaza, with attacks on civilians in Israel ongoing, President Biden is hosting a BBQ. pic.twitter.com/EZvDKaMqku — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 8, 2023

NSC confirms to Fox that several U.S. citizens have been killed in Israel.



Per NSC spox: We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 8, 2023

BLINKEN: “We have reports that several Americans were killed...There are reports of missing Americans.” pic.twitter.com/hk6LDF9LTd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2023

Earlier in the day Biden made remarks about the ongoing war against Israel as the civilian death toll tops 1000. He also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel. The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Biden released in a statement. "Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering."

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the terrorist attacks in Israel. https://t.co/mjb6G66AyI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 7, 2023

Meanwhile, U.S. military assets are being moved in the region.

"I have directed the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean. This includes the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Sunday. "We have also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required."

"In addition, the United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions. The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days," Austin continued.