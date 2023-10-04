Mark Levin Unloads on Matt Gaetz Over McCarthy Ousting
Biden Gets Trounced in Court Again Over Social Media Censorship

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 04, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

President Joe Biden and his administration were trounced yet again in federal court Tuesday night over government censorship of social media content. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who has been battling the Biden administration and protecting the First Amendment rights of all Americans, broke the news on "X." 

The lawsuit against the Biden administration was originally filed by former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is now a Republican U.S. Senator. 

When the Biden administration was ordered to stop contacting social media companies earlier this year, the White House disagreed with the opinion and argued it is necessary for the federal government to censor speech online. 

In July, the judge on the case called the administration's behavior "the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history." 

"In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech," Judge Terry Doughty wrote. "Although the censorship alleged in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech, the issues raised herein go beyond party lines. The right to free speech is not a member of any political party and does not hold any political ideology. It is the purpose of the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment to preserve an uninhibited marketplace of ideas in which truth will ultimately prevail, rather than to countenance monopolization of the market, whether it be by government itself or private licensee." 

