Biden Gets Trounced in Court Again Over Social Media Censorship

President Joe Biden and his administration were trounced yet again in federal court Tuesday night over government censorship of social media content. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who has been battling the Biden administration and protecting the First Amendment rights of all Americans, broke the news on "X."

If you don't remember, the Fifth Circuit already handed down a court order blocking the Biden Administration from silencing disfavored viewpoints.



CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency housed in DHS) was originally not included in the Fifth Circuit's order. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) October 3, 2023

CISA is the “nerve center” of the vast censorship enterprise, the very entity that worked with the FBI to silence the Hunter Biden laptop story. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) October 3, 2023

Joe Biden has promised to appeal to the United States Supreme Court.



We look forward to defending your First Amendment rights at the nation's highest court. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) October 3, 2023

The lawsuit against the Biden administration was originally filed by former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is now a Republican U.S. Senator.

🚨NEW: In Missouri v. Biden, The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has expanded the injunction to include CISA, an important decision.



This is a seminal case in the fight for free speech — I was proud to file it when I was Missouri's AG. https://t.co/yC41DlNfEU — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 3, 2023

When the Biden administration was ordered to stop contacting social media companies earlier this year, the White House disagreed with the opinion and argued it is necessary for the federal government to censor speech online.

Karine Jean-Pierre openly admits the White House disagrees with a federal judge's decision to block the administration from working with Big Tech to infringe on Americans' First Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/ppfcWoQ6JG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2023

In July, the judge on the case called the administration's behavior "the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history."

"In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech," Judge Terry Doughty wrote. "Although the censorship alleged in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech, the issues raised herein go beyond party lines. The right to free speech is not a member of any political party and does not hold any political ideology. It is the purpose of the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment to preserve an uninhibited marketplace of ideas in which truth will ultimately prevail, rather than to countenance monopolization of the market, whether it be by government itself or private licensee."

🚨BREAKING: A Federal Judge in Missouri v. Biden just granted a preliminary injunction prohibiting the FBI, DOJ, DHS & other agencies from working with Big Tech to censor on social media



Big win for the First Amendment on this Independence Day🇺🇸



I’m proud to have led the fight. pic.twitter.com/59FzDVuI4f — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 4, 2023



