White House Doubles Down on Social Media Censorship

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 05, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Tuesday July 4 a federal judge issued a lengthy 155-page injunction against the Biden administration for using big tech to censor Americans on behalf of the federal government. 

"The present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history. In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech," Judge Terry Doughty wrote. 

"Although the censorship alleged in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech, the issues raised herein go beyond party lines. The right to free speech is not a member of any political party and does not hold any political ideology. It is the purpose of the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment to preserve an uninhibited marketplace of ideas in which truth will ultimately prevail, rather than to countenance monopolization of the market, whether it be by government itself or private licensee," Doughty continued, providing detailed examples

As a result, dozens of federal government agencies have been temporarily barred from communicating with big tech companies. 

When asked about the injunction during the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden disagrees with the ruling. 

Jean Pierre's comments come after her predecessor openly bragged about pressuring social media companies to remove "harmful" information.

