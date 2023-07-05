White House Doubles Down on Social Media Censorship

On Tuesday July 4 a federal judge issued a lengthy 155-page injunction against the Biden administration for using big tech to censor Americans on behalf of the federal government.

"The present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history. In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech," Judge Terry Doughty wrote.

"Although the censorship alleged in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech, the issues raised herein go beyond party lines. The right to free speech is not a member of any political party and does not hold any political ideology. It is the purpose of the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment to preserve an uninhibited marketplace of ideas in which truth will ultimately prevail, rather than to countenance monopolization of the market, whether it be by government itself or private licensee," Doughty continued, providing detailed examples.

🚨BREAKING: A Federal Judge in Missouri v. Biden just granted a preliminary injunction prohibiting the FBI, DOJ, DHS & other agencies from working with Big Tech to censor on social media



Big win for the First Amendment on this Independence Day🇺🇸



I’m proud to have led the fight. pic.twitter.com/59FzDVuI4f — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 4, 2023

As a result, dozens of federal government agencies have been temporarily barred from communicating with big tech companies.

Townhall's @KatiePavlich on the Biden Administration using Big Tech to censor the speech of Americans:



"The Biden Administration clearly used the private sector, through Big Tech, to subvert the First Amendment... They violated the rights of a number of Americans by doing this… pic.twitter.com/HU1zS7Z5bU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2023

When asked about the injunction during the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden disagrees with the ruling.

Karine Jean-Pierre openly admits the White House disagrees with a federal judge's decision to block the administration from working with Big Tech to infringe on Americans' First Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/ppfcWoQ6JG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2023

Jean Pierre's comments come after her predecessor openly bragged about pressuring social media companies to remove "harmful" information.