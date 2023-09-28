Here's What DeSantis Says He'll 'Throw in the Trash Can' on Day One

Speaking from the GOP presidential debate stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California Wednesday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to rid the country of President Joe Biden's burdensome regulations on the economy if he wins the White House.
"Everything has gotten more expensive, you see insurance rates are going through the roof, people that are going to get groceries...I spoke to a woman in Iowa and she said, 'You know for the first time in my life I'm having to take things out of my grocery cart when I get to the checkout line because the total goes up so quickly.' So this is very real and people are hurting out there so we've got to address the underlying problem of Bidenomics," DeSantis said.
Ron DeSantis explains how he will throw Biden’s rules and regulations “in the trash can on day one” to reverse decline and restore our economy:— Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 28, 2023
“Everything has gotten more expensive…people are hurting out there.”#GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/o0g1edbRIg
After the comment, the DeSantis campaign sent out a review of his broader economic plan.
Take Back Control of our Economy from China and Restore our Economic Sovereignty
Achieve 3% Growth by Incentivizing Investment, Eliminating Bureaucracy and Red Tape, and Keeping Taxes Low
Unleash American Energy Independence
End Environmental, Social, and Governance Standards and Political Engineering by Large Investors
Restore Merit and Respect for the Individual as the Central Criteria for Economic Advancement
Reform our Education System and Lower Barriers to Entry for Working Class Americans
Create a Fair Labor Market by Securing the Border and Enforcing our Laws
Rein in the Federal Reserve
Oppose Bailouts and Hold Bad Economic Actors Responsible
Fight Reckless and Wasteful Federal Spending
