Here's What DeSantis Says He'll 'Throw in the Trash Can' on Day One

Speaking from the GOP presidential debate stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California Wednesday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to rid the country of President Joe Biden's burdensome regulations on the economy if he wins the White House.

Advertisement

"Everything has gotten more expensive, you see insurance rates are going through the roof, people that are going to get groceries...I spoke to a woman in Iowa and she said, 'You know for the first time in my life I'm having to take things out of my grocery cart when I get to the checkout line because the total goes up so quickly.' So this is very real and people are hurting out there so we've got to address the underlying problem of Bidenomics," DeSantis said.

Ron DeSantis explains how he will throw Biden’s rules and regulations “in the trash can on day one” to reverse decline and restore our economy:



“Everything has gotten more expensive…people are hurting out there.”#GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/o0g1edbRIg — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 28, 2023

After the comment, the DeSantis campaign sent out a review of his broader economic plan.

Take Back Control of our Economy from China and Restore our Economic Sovereignty Achieve 3% Growth by Incentivizing Investment, Eliminating Bureaucracy and Red Tape, and Keeping Taxes Low Unleash American Energy Independence End Environmental, Social, and Governance Standards and Political Engineering by Large Investors Restore Merit and Respect for the Individual as the Central Criteria for Economic Advancement Reform our Education System and Lower Barriers to Entry for Working Class Americans Create a Fair Labor Market by Securing the Border and Enforcing our Laws Rein in the Federal Reserve Oppose Bailouts and Hold Bad Economic Actors Responsible Fight Reckless and Wasteful Federal Spending



