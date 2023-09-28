New Text Message Shows Joe Biden's 'Work' With Hunter Was 'the Usual'
Tipsheet

Here's What DeSantis Says He'll 'Throw in the Trash Can' on Day One

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 28, 2023 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Speaking from the GOP presidential debate stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California Wednesday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to rid the country of President Joe Biden's burdensome regulations on the economy if he wins the White House. 

"Everything has gotten more expensive, you see insurance rates are going through the roof, people that are going to get groceries...I spoke to a woman in Iowa and she said, 'You know for the first time in my life I'm having to take things out of my grocery cart when I get to the checkout line because the total goes up so quickly.' So this is very real and people are hurting out there so we've got to address the underlying problem of Bidenomics," DeSantis said. 

After the comment, the DeSantis campaign sent out a review of his broader economic plan.

Take Back Control of our Economy from China and Restore our Economic Sovereignty  

Achieve 3% Growth by Incentivizing Investment, Eliminating Bureaucracy and Red Tape, and Keeping Taxes Low 

Unleash American Energy Independence  

End Environmental, Social, and Governance Standards and Political Engineering by Large Investors 

Restore Merit and Respect for the Individual as the Central Criteria for Economic Advancement 

Reform our Education System and Lower Barriers to Entry for Working Class Americans 

Create a Fair Labor Market by Securing the Border and Enforcing our Laws 

Rein in the Federal Reserve 

Oppose Bailouts and Hold Bad Economic Actors Responsible  

Fight Reckless and Wasteful Federal Spending  

