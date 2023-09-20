Ford Lost an Astonishing Amount of Money on Electric Cars

The Biden administration continues to implement burdensome regulations through the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy to force car companies into producing electric vehicles. Those mandates are taking an enormous toll on the bottom line, causing Ford alone to lose $4.5 billion to comply -- that's a $60,000 loss per car produced.

"Ford Motor Company announced it is projected to lose a whopping $4.5 billion from electric vehicles (EVs) this year, up from the previous projected loss of $3 billion," Fox Business reports. "The company released its second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The U.S.-based automaker's EV division, called "Ford Model e," has lost $1.8 billion so far this year."

With the massive losses, there's no doubt the Biden administration will argue taxpayers should further subsidize the loss and continue to comply with Biden's climate agenda. In fact, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre recently touted subsidies from the "Inflation Reduction Act" while falsely claiming they have made electric vehicles more affordable.

Meanwhile the ongoing United Auto Workers strike against Ford, General Motors and Chrysler, which could furthder cripple the economy, is also the result of Biden's forced transition to electric vehicles.

EV mandates are crippling our auto industry. The impending UAW strike is proof of this, as hard working men and women are coming in second place to Biden's Green New Deal agenda. pic.twitter.com/y4jjsXGNwg — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) September 14, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the UAW strike, Kristen Welker asked fmr. Pres. Trump whose side he's on in negotiations.



Trump: “I’m on the side of making our country great. … The auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership, and their leadership should endorse Trump.” pic.twitter.com/a8UDVvwFm5 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 15, 2023