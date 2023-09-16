Here's the Recent Development Concerning the Death Toll From the Maui Wildfires
Tipsheet

Biden's Bizarre Moments of the Week

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 16, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett


President Joe Biden is in Delaware again this weekend, keeping him on track to spend nearly half of his presidency on vacation. The weekend getaway comes after a long week of bizarre moments and one of the worst weeks of his tenure in the White House. 

At the beginning of the week, President Biden said he was "going to bed," during a rare press conference in Vietnam. 

On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, when he became the first President to skip visiting any of the attack sites and opted for a ceremony in Alaska instead, Biden claimed he was at Ground Zero in New York City the day after 9/11. That was a lie. 

During the same ceremony, which was focused on the 9/11 anniversary, Biden made out of place remarks about being an All-Star athlete. 

Here's the Recent Development Concerning the Death Toll From the Maui Wildfires
"Governor Dunleavy, it’s good to see you. The governor and I have something in common: we're both from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I wish I had him playing on my high school ball club when I was playing. I could've been an All-American having you in front of me," Biden said.

And finally, during a speech about "Bidenomics" in Maryland, Biden claimed he was a professor an Penn. He never taught a single class. 



