Biden's Bizarre Moments of the Week





President Joe Biden is in Delaware again this weekend, keeping him on track to spend nearly half of his presidency on vacation. The weekend getaway comes after a long week of bizarre moments and one of the worst weeks of his tenure in the White House.

At the beginning of the week, President Biden said he was "going to bed," during a rare press conference in Vietnam.

Joe Biden at Hanoi, Vietnam: "I'm just following my orders here and I don't know about you, but I am going to go to bed". pic.twitter.com/YSlkcdxFCD — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 10, 2023

On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, when he became the first President to skip visiting any of the attack sites and opted for a ceremony in Alaska instead, Biden claimed he was at Ground Zero in New York City the day after 9/11. That was a lie.

John Kirby on Joe Biden lying about being at Ground Zero on the day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks:



"He did participate in [a visit to Ground Zero]...about a week or so after the event, and what that looked and what that smelled, and what that felt like!" pic.twitter.com/BMCJx9e926 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2023

Joe Biden lies and says he was in New York City the day after 9/11 while appearing at a 9/11 event in Alaska. He wasn’t there. The Biden lies just keep piling up: pic.twitter.com/bTtOwIyaKF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 12, 2023

During the same ceremony, which was focused on the 9/11 anniversary, Biden made out of place remarks about being an All-Star athlete.

"Governor Dunleavy, it’s good to see you. The governor and I have something in common: we're both from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I wish I had him playing on my high school ball club when I was playing. I could've been an All-American having you in front of me," Biden said.

Joe Biden today commemorated 9/11 from an airstrip in Alaska, instead of in NYC or at the Pentagon. And the White House says it’s time to move on. It's no wonder Joe began his 9/11 speech with a joke and more lies, this time about when he visited Ground Zero.



In the last week,… pic.twitter.com/iCJLK1ot9l — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 12, 2023

And finally, during a speech about "Bidenomics" in Maryland, Biden claimed he was a professor an Penn. He never taught a single class.

Biden: "Our democracy is under attack and we gotta fight for it. I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years and I used to teach political theory." pic.twitter.com/czt76OLSqi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 14, 2023







