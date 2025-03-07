Human Smugglers Found Another Way to Try to Evade Border Patrol

Some illegal aliens crossing into the United States through the southern border have resorted to using “cloned” Border Patrol vehicles to bypass authorities.

According to Fox News, this phenomenon has escalated since President Donald Trump’s border crackdown started.

"Once they’re in the country, they may be left stranded, extorted or forced into labor," Meesha Moulton, the managing partner and the owner of Meesha Moulton Law in Las Vegas told Fox News. "These organizations are also using fake law enforcement vehicles to transport drugs, weapons and other illegal goods, making it even harder for officials to tell real agents from the criminals impersonating them."

Last month, Border Report noted that an indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona alleged that three human smugglers conspired to transport illegal aliens into the state using a “cloned” Border Patrol K-9 vehicle.

“Using vehicles that appear to be Border Patrol (units) or construction crew (vehicles) are tactics commonly used by members of human smuggling organizations to conceal illegal activity when operating near the border wall,” the federal agency said in a federal complaint affidavit (via BR):

Border agents watching the border wall from the parking lot of a casino in Winterhaven, California, spotted the “cloned” K-9 vehicle approach and leave the border wall. Agents examined the area of the breach and found the footprints of up to 30 people leading away from the wall.

The driver of the vehicle wore a phony Border Patrol uniform, the outlet noted.