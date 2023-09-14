After Getting Confused on Stage, Biden Ignores Questions About Hunter's Indictment
Trump Responds to Hunter Biden's Indictment

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 14, 2023 4:05 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump responded to the news Thursday afternoon that Hunter Biden has been federally indicted on three felony gun charges, facing up to 25 years in prison. 

"This, the gun charge, is the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden. One down, Eleven to go! The Democrats, with all of their horrible, very unfair, and mostly illegal Witch Hunts, have started a process that is very dangerous for our Country. They have opened the proverbial Pandora’s Box, and it is possible that the USA will never be the same again. SO SAD!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

President Joe Biden, who is in Maryland Thursday selling "Bidenomics," has maintained his son did nothing wrong. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre has repeatedly refused to answer questions about the gun case and has punted inquiries about potential Foreign Agent Registration Act violations -- and President Biden's business partnership with Hunter -- to Special Counsel David Weiss. 

Legal experts watching the gun charges play out are warning of a coverup for the broader Biden family, including President Biden. 

