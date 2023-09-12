There's Been a Narrative Shift on Joe Biden's Business Dealings
Tipsheet

House Judiciary to Investigate Child Exploitation and Trafficking

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 12, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

After the wildly successful film Sound of Freedom shined a light on the horrors of child sex trafficking and exploitation, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance is set to hold a hearing Wednesday in an effort to expose the ugly facts of the thriving industry. 

The hearing is titled  "Children are Not for Sale: Examining the Threat of Exploitation of Children in the U.S. and Abroad." Witnesses will include Raven CEO and former Commander of the NJ Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force John Pizzuro, Founder and Chair of the Inter-parliamentary Taskforce on Human Trafficking Anne Basham, survivor and advocate Vanessa Bautista, and Executive Director of the Center to End Online Sexual Exploitation of Children and International Justice Mission John Tanagho. 

According to the Department of Homeland Security, human trafficking is a global $150 billion a year business. Children are the most vulnerable victims and the industry -- controlled by vicious cartels -- has been fueled by President Joe Biden's open border policies. 

Meanwhile, Sound of Freedom Eduardo Verástegui filed to run for president of Mexico last week as his film continues to top charts in nearly two dozen Latin American countries. 


