There's Been a Narrative Shift on Joe Biden's Business Dealings

As Spencer reported, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has officially launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and his shady, Biden brand "business" partnership with his son Hunter Biden.

"Since January, House Republicans have uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence showing President Joe Biden lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s influence peddling schemes. Bank records, suspicious activity reports, emails, texts, and witness testimony reveal Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Bidens. And, thanks to two brave IRS whistleblowers, we know that the Justice Department – which has been sitting on much of this evidence – has prevented career investigators from pursuing information that could have led to Joe Biden," McCarthy released in a statement Tuesday afternoon with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

“Based on the evidence, we support the opening of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means, will continue to work to follow the facts to ensure President Biden is held accountable for abusing public office for his family’s financial gain. The American people demand and deserve answers, transparency, and accountability for this blatant abuse of public office,” they continued.

As the heat gets turned up, the narrative from President Biden's allies about his involvement has been shifting. First, President Joe Biden himself lied for years about "never" speaking to Hunter about any deals. Then a few months ago, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said Biden was never "in business" with his son.

"Curious if the White House and the president still stand behind his comment that he's never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "The president was never in business with his son" pic.twitter.com/YRYtpVwqmq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2023

Now, Democrats and their allies in the media are attempting to change the definition of "evidence."

Notice how he self corrects from “no evidence” to “no direct evidence”. He’s a rookie Schiff and still hasn’t lost the lawyer’s compulsion for precision. There might not be a check signed by a Ukrainian oligarch with Joe’s name on it, but Dan knows that’s not the way these… https://t.co/2YSS9CNEN4 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 11, 2023

To be clear: The investigations haven't uncovered any direct evidence that Biden profited off his son's foreign work. https://t.co/2fTcuqJiGS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 12, 2023

We're getting close to an admission Joe Biden was in business with his son, but that it was legitimate and not corrupt (it was).