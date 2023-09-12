Biden Fights Censorship Abroad While Colluding With Big Tech to Censor Americans
Tipsheet

There's Been a Narrative Shift on Joe Biden's Business Dealings

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 12, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

As Spencer reported, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has officially launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and his shady, Biden brand "business" partnership with his son Hunter Biden. 

"Since January, House Republicans have uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence showing President Joe Biden lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s influence peddling schemes. Bank records, suspicious activity reports, emails, texts, and witness testimony reveal Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Bidens. And, thanks to two brave IRS whistleblowers, we know that the Justice Department – which has been sitting on much of this evidence – has prevented career investigators from pursuing information that could have led to Joe Biden," McCarthy released in a statement Tuesday afternoon with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. 

“Based on the evidence, we support the opening of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means, will continue to work to follow the facts to ensure President Biden is held accountable for abusing public office for his family’s financial gain. The American people demand and deserve answers, transparency, and accountability for this blatant abuse of public office,” they continued. 

As the heat gets turned up, the narrative from President Biden's allies about his involvement has been shifting. First, President Joe Biden himself lied for years about "never" speaking to Hunter about any deals. Then a few months ago, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said Biden was never "in business" with his son. 

Now, Democrats and their allies in the media are attempting to change the definition of "evidence." 

We're getting close to an admission Joe Biden was in business with his son, but that it was legitimate and not corrupt (it was).

