White House Tells NYC Mayor He's Basically on His Own With the Illegal Alien Crisis

Earlier this week Democratic Major Eric Adams warned the illegal immigration crisis will "destroy" New York City and accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of being a "mad man" for sending buses to his jurisdiction.

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said during a city meeting. "We had a $12 billion deficit that we're going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us...It's going to come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000. I'm telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew we're about to lose. And we're all in this together."

BREAKING: Mayor Adams basically conceding New York City is done because of illegal immigration and warns New Yorkers illegals will flood ALL neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/Lj5E3BSvDX — nycphotog (@nycphotog) September 7, 2023

He failed to mention that New York City is a sanctuary city and that President Joe Biden has been dropping planeloads of illegal immigrants into Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs -- albeit in the middle of the night -- for years.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, who is traveling with President Biden overseas, was asked about Adams' comments and basically said there's nothing that can be done.

"About Eric Adams’s comments on the migrant crisis destroying New York City. The implication being there that President Biden and Washington writ large and his governor are not doing enough. Any response?" a reporter asked.

"So, we've been taking action to support communities across the country who are managing the arrival of migrants. And in New York...we have worked closely with officials at the state and city level to coordinate efforts and provide recommendations and identify possible efficiencies in their operations. We have -- we have provided the state and city more than $140 million dollars in federal funding through DHS just this fiscal year," Jean Pierre said, falsely stating Congress is the only body that can change the situation. "The President has done all that he can from his perch, but we need more, and we need Congress to act."

Karine Jean-Pierre on the flood of illegal immigrants:



“The president has done all that he can from his perch”pic.twitter.com/GIQyWpndPv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 8, 2023

Under President Donald Trump's remain-in-Mexico policy, which required "asylum" seekers to wait in Mexico rather than the United States for their court dates (which are scheduled years from now) there was limited asylum fraud and illegal immigration. Biden reversed the policy.