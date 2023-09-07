After Disastrous First Run, Biden Has a New Nominee for FAA Administrator

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Michael Whitaker to head up the Federal Aviation Administration Thursday morning. Whitaker served in the FAA during President Barack Obama's tenure in the White House.

"Michael G. Whitaker is currently the chief operating officer of Supernal, a Hyundai Motor Group company designing an electric advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicle. In this role, Whitaker overseas all commercial and key business operations. Whitaker served as Deputy Administrator at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from 2013–2016. There, he brought industry and government together to drive the successful transition of the nation’s air traffic control system from radar to a satellite-enabled surveillance technology (ABS-B)," the White House released in a statement detailing Whitaker's biography along with the nomination announcement. "Prior to Supernal and his tenure at the FAA, Whitaker served as Group CEO of InterGlobe Enterprises, India’s largest travel conglomerate and operator of its largest and most successful airline, IndiGo. There, he oversaw strategy and operations for four affiliate travel companies. Whitaker also spent 15 years at United Airlines in a variety of roles as Director, Vice President and Senior Vice President."

"His broad portfolio at the airline included commercial alliances and joint ventures, international and regulatory affairs, and strategic counsel to the Chairman and CEO on international matters. Whitaker began his more than three-decade aviation career as a litigator, then as Assistant General Counsel of international and regulatory affairs at Trans World Airlines (TWA). He is a private pilot and holds a juris doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center. He serves on the board of the Flight Safety Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes aviation safety globally," the statement continues.

Whitaker's nomination comes six months after Biden's previous choice, Phil Washington, was forced to drop out of consideration after a number of embarrassing moments during his confirmation process.

I asked Biden's nominee for FAA Administrator 7 basic questions about aviation policy.



He went 0 for 7.



We can't have an FAA Administrator who needs on the job training. @SenateCommerce pic.twitter.com/nzGiEUxr8w — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) March 1, 2023

Biden's new nominee is being met with careful skepticism on Capitol Hill.

“The Biden administration has repeatedly nominated to key positions unqualified and radical activists who were then sensibly rejected by both Democrat and Republican senators. In June, I urged President Biden to put the flying public first and immediately name a ‘serious and well-qualified person with substantial aviation experience’ to serve as FAA administrator," Republican Senator Ted Cruz released in a statement. "After several near-misses, chronic air traffic controller staffing shortages, and ongoing problems with implementing new technology at the FAA, we must carefully evaluate Mike Whitaker’s qualifications, experience, and temperament to determine whether he is the right person to lead the agency at this critical juncture.”

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee is investigating a number of dangerous near misses at airports across the country.

🚨 🚨 Following a disturbing pattern of aviation and rail safety failures, @RepJamesComer & Oversight Republicans are demanding answers from @SecretaryPete, including why he is behind in implementing more than 86 critical recommendations from DOT’s Office of the Inspector… pic.twitter.com/Jk5YiXKohg — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 5, 2023



