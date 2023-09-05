August Recess Is Over and Here's What Republicans Are Focusing on
Planes, Trains, and...No Safety: Oversight Demands Info From Buttigieg on Recent Failures
Philadelphia's Police Commissioner Decided to Get a New Job
Member of Radical 'Tennessee Three' Announces Run Against Marsha Blackburn
'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is...
The Truth About Donald Trump's Mugshot
The Reason Why Tijuana's Mayor Installed Piece of Berlin Wall By the Border
Florida Puts on a Masterclass on How to Respond to a Major Disaster
Democrats Play Games With Disaster Relief Aid and Attempt to Blame GOP in...
McConnell's Office Releases an Update About His Health After Latest Freezing Episode
Haley Makes Major Headway in New Granite State Survey
Insane New COVID Restrictions – Plus Schools Caught Hiding Information From Parents
Biden’s ATF Proposes New Rule to Close ‘Gun Show Loophole’
Success: Greg Abbott's Migrant-Busing 'Stunt' Continues to Deliver Hard Lessons to 'Sanctu...
Tipsheet

With Latest Ambassador Appointment, Biden Again Proves It's Obama's Third Term

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 05, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Molly Riley

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday morning the nomination of Jack Lew, President Barack Obama's Treasury Secretary, as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel. 

"Jacob J. Lew is managing partner of Lindsay Goldberg LLC and a visiting professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University. Among the highlights of his long and distinguished career in public service, Lew served as Secretary of the Treasury for President Obama and had broad responsibilities for economic diplomacy. In addition, he held positions as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources and as Chief of Staff for the President. Lew was the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), a position he also held in President Clinton's Cabinet from 1998 to 2001," the White House released in a statement. "In both Administrations, he was a principal at the National Security Council. Earlier, as Special Assistant to President Clinton, he was one of the architects of the national service program, Americorps. Prior to joining the Obama-Biden Administration, Lew served as managing director and chief operating officer for two Citigroup business units. Earlier he was executive vice president and chief operating officer of New York University and a professor of public administration in the Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. He currently chairs the board of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, is co-president of the board of the National Library of Israel USA and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He earned an A.B. degree from Harvard and a J.D. degree from Georgetown University."

Recommended

'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is Ready Spencer Brown

Lew will replace U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, who announced he was resigning from the position earlier this year. 

Members of Congress are already pushing back on the nomination, citing Lew's working under Obama on the disastrous and dangerous Iran nuclear agreement. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is Ready Spencer Brown
Turnabout Is Fair Play And Also Both Fun And Essential Kurt Schlichter
Philadelphia's Police Commissioner Decided to Get a New Job Matt Vespa
Bill Maher's Comments About Murders in Chicago Is Going to Get Him in Trouble Matt Vespa
Why Barack Obama Is Probably Supremely Annoyed With Joe Biden Right Now Matt Vespa
Is Joe Biden an Illegitimate President? Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is Ready Spencer Brown