Did Biden Just Fall Asleep During a Maui Fire Event?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 22, 2023 10:00 AM
President Joe Biden appeared to fall asleep during an event Monday honoring the victims of the horrific fire that ripped through Lahaina, Maui last week -- potentially killing thousands of people. 

Biden also made bizarre remarks about his own experience with a kitchen fire while addressing first responders, Maui residents and local officials. 

Biden's visit -- which lasted less than 24 hours -- came after he refused to comment on the situation during a multi-week beach vacation in Delaware. 

Before making his way to Maui and while residents issued reports of federal government hinderance rather than help, Biden touched down in Lake Tahoe for yet another vacation before surveying the damage in the country's 50th state. 

Today, Biden has nothing on his schedule. 

