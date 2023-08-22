Did Biden Just Fall Asleep During a Maui Fire Event?

President Joe Biden appeared to fall asleep during an event Monday honoring the victims of the horrific fire that ripped through Lahaina, Maui last week -- potentially killing thousands of people.

NOW - Biden appears to fall asleep during a ceremony in Hawaii honoring the Maui fire victims.pic.twitter.com/pFGMPjqFqg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 22, 2023

Biden also made bizarre remarks about his own experience with a kitchen fire while addressing first responders, Maui residents and local officials.

“I almost lost my wife, my 67 corvette, my cat.”



Joe Biden feels the pain of Lahaina talking about his kitchen fire.

pic.twitter.com/xIeeRNJBj9 — Will Cain (@willcain) August 22, 2023

Biden's visit -- which lasted less than 24 hours -- came after he refused to comment on the situation during a multi-week beach vacation in Delaware.

Joe Biden has "no comment" on the hardship and devastation these Americans have seen firsthand.



His smirk while on vacation says it all. pic.twitter.com/oCdHoeZTTe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

Before making his way to Maui and while residents issued reports of federal government hinderance rather than help, Biden touched down in Lake Tahoe for yet another vacation before surveying the damage in the country's 50th state.

🚨MUST WATCH🚨



Maui resident BLASTS Joe Biden in a powerful and from-the-heart interview on CNN.



"Where is the president?!"



"Aren't we Americans, too?!"



"Why are we getting put in the back pocket?!"



Joe Biden, stop turning your back on the American people. pic.twitter.com/wACe9c9LGM — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 18, 2023

Today, Biden has nothing on his schedule.