Did Biden Just Fall Asleep During a Maui Fire Event?
Trump Announces When He’ll Surrender to Authorities in Georgia
RNC Says These Candidates Actually Qualified for the First Primary Debate
Law Professor: Democrats Aren't Laughing About the Hunter Biden Scandal Anymore
What Some GOP Candidates Are Saying After Not Qualifying for the Debate
Here's What the Democrats' Response to the First GOP Debate Looks Like
The One Thing Bill Maher Is Urging Vivek Ramaswamy to Stop Doing on...
US Military Reportedly Plans to Lower Yet Another Standard Amid Recruiting Slump
'Absolute Insanity': These Pandemic Practices Make a Comeback at One Southern College
Can Trump Win Next Year?
Fox News Gives Trump Surrogates Some Unwelcome News Ahead of First GOP Primary...
Alabama Law Banning Irreversible Trans Care for Minors Can Take Effect, Federal Court...
Is Unemployment Really Too Low?
As Trump Skips GOP Debates, What If Biden Refuses to Debate Him Next...
Tipsheet

Biden Redistributes Student Loan Debt...Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 22, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden has again worked with administration officials to redistribute student loan debt belonging to wealthy degree holders to Americans taxpayers, most of whom never went to college. 

"Every American deserves the opportunity to pursue a college education without the burden of unmanageable student loan debt. President Joe Biden and I are committed to delivering relief to student loan borrowers. Today, we are announcing the new SAVE Plan – a new repayment plan that will save the typical borrower around $1,000 a year," Biden released in a statement Tuesday morning, outlining a Marxist reallocation plan based on income.

"The SAVE plan upholds the promise we make to those seeking a quality education. Monthly payments will be based on income, rather than their total student loan balance. In addition, as long as you make the monthly payments required under your plan, your loan balance will no longer grow because of unpaid interest – making sure that you make progress on paying down your debt," he continued.

Recommended

Tucker’s Latest Episode Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis

According to Fox Business, the new plan will cost taxpayers $276 billion. 

The move comes after the administration announced an additional round of bailouts earlier this month and in defiance of a recent Supreme Court ruling on the issue.



Tags: STUDENT LOAN DEBT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker’s Latest Episode Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis
Law Professor: Democrats Aren't Laughing About the Hunter Biden Scandal Anymore Matt Vespa
Did Biden Just Fall Asleep During a Maui Fire Event? Katie Pavlich
In California This Weekend, We Saw, Again, How Easy It Is to Panic Americans Dennis Prager
Don’t Be A Useful Idiot John Nantz
What Some GOP Candidates Are Saying After Not Qualifying for the Debate Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker’s Latest Episode Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis