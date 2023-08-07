We Finally Know Why Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Might Cage Fight

Back in June, newly minted Twitter "X" owner Elon Musk challenged Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. Since then, there have been rumblings the fight could actually happen after both billionaires agreed to the challenge.

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

The question is...why? Musk revealed the reason over the weekend.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Both men appear to be preparing for the event, which has not been officially confirmed. However, Musk has also said he may need surgery on his neck and back before stepping into the ring.

"Mark Zuckerberg's training so hard for a potential MMA fight with Elon Musk that he's eating 4,000 calories EVERY DAY to avoid widening the huge size difference between the billionaires!" TMZ reports. "Zuck's been busting his ass training with some of the best UFC fighters in the world ... and even recently disclosed he installed an Octagon on his lawn! In order to maintain his already slight stature, MZ revealed his McDonald's order on Threads, and it's a hefty amount of food for a 145-lb. guy."

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.



Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Am going with @WWE as my fighting style https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

No way Zuckerberg training with Adesanya…😭



Musk might be in trouble 😳 pic.twitter.com/6T6hOAYFRl — Saint Mo (@thirdeyemo) August 7, 2023



