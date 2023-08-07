Federal Judge Suggests Grand Jury Abuse in Classified Document Case Against Trump
Tipsheet

Is Newsom About to Bail Out of Debate With DeSantis?

Katie Pavlich
August 07, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Last week 2024 GOP presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis agreed to debate California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Fox News host Sean Hannity was to be the moderator. 

"Governor Gavin Newsom has both challenged and agreed to debate Governor Ron DeSantis on multiple occasions. He welcomes the discussion on how Democratic policies are delivering real results for the American people. This event will be marketed as a Red v. Blue debate that is focused on the impact of representation at the state level. Below you will find our proposed terms for the debate," Newsom's team wrote in a letter to Hannity earlier this month. "As the moderator, Mr. Hannity will ask all questions, ensure that equal time is maintained and that Governors do not interrupt each other during their designated time to speak."

But now it seems Newsom is getting cold feet and could be backing out of the debate.

Meanwhile, DeSantis was in New Hampshire over the weekend laying out his case to become the 2024 GOP nominee to run against President Joe Biden for the White House. 

