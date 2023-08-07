Is Newsom About to Bail Out of Debate With DeSantis?

Last week 2024 GOP presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis agreed to debate California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Fox News host Sean Hannity was to be the moderator.

"Governor Gavin Newsom has both challenged and agreed to debate Governor Ron DeSantis on multiple occasions. He welcomes the discussion on how Democratic policies are delivering real results for the American people. This event will be marketed as a Red v. Blue debate that is focused on the impact of representation at the state level. Below you will find our proposed terms for the debate," Newsom's team wrote in a letter to Hannity earlier this month. "As the moderator, Mr. Hannity will ask all questions, ensure that equal time is maintained and that Governors do not interrupt each other during their designated time to speak."

The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years.



But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have.



I'm game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere, because… pic.twitter.com/BbUKix8s5E — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 3, 2023

But now it seems Newsom is getting cold feet and could be backing out of the debate.

NEW: Fox News’ debate between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom, moderated by Sean Hannity, is in jeopardy as they reportedly disagree on terms:



“It sounds like Newsom is getting cold feet,” says District Media Group President @BeverlyHallberg. pic.twitter.com/szGoBrVDi6 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 7, 2023

Meanwhile, DeSantis was in New Hampshire over the weekend laying out his case to become the 2024 GOP nominee to run against President Joe Biden for the White House.