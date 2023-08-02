Ron DeSantis Agrees to Take On Newsom In Debate

Dueling Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) and Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) have tentatively agreed to debate one another as the pair continue to fire shots at each other’s leadership skills.

While appearing on Fox News, DeSantis told host Sean Hannity that he is “game” after Newsom previously claimed he would do a three-hour debate on “one day’s notice with no notes” with his Florida rival.

“Absolutely, I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where we’ll do it,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis and Newsom have sparred over their policies in the past, with the Florida superstar blaming Newsom for offering his state as a sanctuary to illegal aliens. Meanwhile, the Democratic governor has attacked DeSantis over his pro-family first, anti-alphabet people agenda.

Following Wednesday night’s Hannity show, DeSantis tweeted, “The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years. But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have. I’m game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere because I have the best vision for the future of our country.”

The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years.



But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have.



I'm game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere, because… pic.twitter.com/BbUKix8s5E — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 3, 2023

According to Politico, an aide from Newsom’s office confirmed the governor still wants to debate DeSantis. Newsom’s office also sent a formal request offer to Fox News last week with proposed debate dates of November 8 or the 10th. The request called for Hannity to be the moderator for a 90-minute forum on the Right-leaning network that would not include an in-studio audience and would air live.

The debate would offer DeSantis a new table to put him in the presidential spotlight as he struggles to keep up in the polls against former President Trump.

On the contrary, rumors swirl Newsom is gearing up to make a 2024 White House bid; this could be the Democrat’s chance to defend his actions as governor that drove his state of California into the ground, causing troves of residents to flee as crime and homelessness spiked.