The Timeline of DOJ's Indictments Is Raising Suspicions

In the aftermath of yet another indictment from President Joe Biden's Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump, the timeline of events is starting to raise suspicions.

The latest indictment against Trump, which stems from January 6, 2021, came just one day after Hunter Biden's longtime business partner -- Devon Archer -- exposed Joe Biden was a regular participant in business calls. For years President Biden claimed he never spoke to Hunter's foreign business associates. Tuesday evening's Trump indictment blew those revelations out of the news, which has become a pattern.

This indictment against Trump is yet another political war crime against him. And it’s putting him in the best position he’s been in so far to win reelection.



This is only the beginning of politicians jailing their opponents. It’s sad we had to go down this road, but this is… pic.twitter.com/aHaO2iMk8y — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 2, 2023

Every time there is bad news for the Biden family -- or additional exposure of corruption -- a new Trump indictment gets released...usually within 24 hours.

June 7: FBI releases documents to Congress alleging the Bidens took a $10M bribe from Burisma.

June 8: Jack Smith indicts Trump in Mar-a-Lago docs case.



July 26: Hunter Biden goes to court and rejects sweetheart plea deal after it was revealed DOJ tried to give him blanket… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 1, 2023

Regardless of the "coincidental" timing, Attorney General Merrick Garland continues to insist the investigations into former President Trump are being conducted independently and without political interference or bias.