Tipsheet

The Timeline of DOJ's Indictments Is Raising Suspicions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 02, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In the aftermath of yet another indictment from President Joe Biden's Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump, the timeline of events is starting to raise suspicions. 

The latest indictment against Trump, which stems from January 6, 2021, came just one day after Hunter Biden's longtime business partner -- Devon Archer -- exposed Joe Biden was a regular participant in business calls. For years President Biden claimed he never spoke to Hunter's foreign business associates. Tuesday evening's Trump indictment blew those revelations out of the news, which has become a pattern. 

Every time there is bad news for the Biden family -- or additional exposure of corruption -- a new Trump indictment gets released...usually within 24 hours.

Recommended

The Biggest Sign the Biden Scandal Is Getting Serious Guy Benson

Regardless of the "coincidental" timing, Attorney General Merrick Garland continues to insist the investigations into former President Trump are being conducted independently and without political interference or bias. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

