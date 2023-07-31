Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony
Watch Hunter Biden's Business Partner Walk Into Testimony on Capitol Hill

Katie Pavlich  |  July 31, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hunter Biden's longtime business partner Devon Archer arrived on Capitol Hill for closed door testimony Monday in front of the House Oversight Committee. The testimony was long overdue after Archer failed to show up for two previously scheduled dates. 

In the lead up to Archer's testimony, House Republicans expressed confidence he will further expose President Joe Biden's -- "The Big Guy" -- direct connection to Hunter's family business. His appearance comes shortly after Hunter Biden's plea deal fell apart in federal court last week when a judge essentially caught Department of Justice prosecutors improperly colluding with his legal team. 

The testimony comes after the Department of Justice raised eyebrows over the weekend with a letter to Archer's attorneys, reminding him he needs to report to federal prison soon after being convicted of fraud in a case unrelated to the Bidens. Archer's attorneys deny it was an intimidation tactic, others have their suspicions. 

Meanwhile, Archer confirmed during testimony Joe Biden did in fact regularly speak with Hunter's business partners -- a fact Joe Biden has repeatedly denied and lied about for years. 

