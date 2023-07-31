Watch Hunter Biden's Business Partner Walk Into Testimony on Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden's longtime business partner Devon Archer arrived on Capitol Hill for closed door testimony Monday in front of the House Oversight Committee. The testimony was long overdue after Archer failed to show up for two previously scheduled dates.

In the lead up to Archer's testimony, House Republicans expressed confidence he will further expose President Joe Biden's -- "The Big Guy" -- direct connection to Hunter's family business. His appearance comes shortly after Hunter Biden's plea deal fell apart in federal court last week when a judge essentially caught Department of Justice prosecutors improperly colluding with his legal team.

JUST IN: Hunter Biden’s former friend and business partner Devon Archer arrives on Capitol Hill with a smile on his face as he prepares to testify against the Biden Crime Family.



Archer had a falling out with the Biden family back in 2019 after he appeared to be completely… pic.twitter.com/yI37vBgd0r — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 31, 2023

As I explain here —this happened because DOJ got caught. They probably had discussions with Hunter’s lawyers that was a verbal agreement to not pursue anything else. But after the public outcry and House hearings had to back away. Very shady stuff. https://t.co/tAfBvZ5pb0 — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) July 26, 2023

The testimony comes after the Department of Justice raised eyebrows over the weekend with a letter to Archer's attorneys, reminding him he needs to report to federal prison soon after being convicted of fraud in a case unrelated to the Bidens. Archer's attorneys deny it was an intimidation tactic, others have their suspicions.

A key witness in the Biden Inc. corruption scandal has confirmed he’ll cooperate with @GOPoversight investigators, despite the weekend filing by Biden’s DOJ.



Anyone who tries to obstruct Congressional oversight will be held accountable.



What is the Biden Admin trying to hide? — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 30, 2023

.@tolmanbrett is right. This is outrageous. The Exec Branch is trying to use its arrest powers to keep a witness from testifying about Biden Inc before a House Committee. If the Committee issues a subpoena to appear, dont the US Marshals have to comply? Would they dare to refuse? https://t.co/E8VjLZ2l2m — David Safavian (@DSafavianEsq) July 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Archer confirmed during testimony Joe Biden did in fact regularly speak with Hunter's business partners -- a fact Joe Biden has repeatedly denied and lied about for years.