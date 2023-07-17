Mike Lee Exposes the Absurdity of the Pentagon's Paid Abortion Travel

For nearly two months Republican Tommy Tuberville has been blocking military promotions and appointments over the Pentagon's paid abortion travel policies -- which he says violate the Hyde Amendment. Holds have been placed on more than 200 nominees. The Pentagon and President Joe Biden are digging in.

Biden says that @SenTuberville's hold on military nominations is "ridiculous," "bizarre," and "totally irresponsible."



"He's jeopardizing U.S. security!" pic.twitter.com/tvwaU6o5fh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2023

The Pentagon could easily move the holds through by eliminating the policy or forcing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to hold a vote on the issue.

🧵 1. In this video, @SenTedBuddNC flips the script on those attacking @SenTuberville based on his refusal to expedite military promotions. pic.twitter.com/jiWvAGMI5L — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 15, 2023

But while the Pentagon refuses to back away from its promotion of abortion for female troops, Republican Mike Lee is pointing out the inconsistency of the policy.

Soldier to @SecDef: “My mom died; I need to travel to her funeral.”@SecDef to soldier: “You’ll be charged for leave time and must pay your own travel.”



Soldier to @SecDef: “I want an abortion.”@SecDef to soldier: “Here’s three weeks of paid leave and I’ll pay your travel.” pic.twitter.com/LsKFN8SJjk — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

Republican Tom Cotton is doing the same.

"The military should not be paying for abortion tourism," Cotton said during an interview on Fox News Sunday. "If they want to take that step, they have 30 days of annual leave. It shouldn’t be taxpayer funds giving them three weeks of paid, uncharged leave and then also paying for travel and lodging and meals — something that we don’t even give our troops when they have a parent die."



