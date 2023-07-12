Is the FBI Still Secretly Purchasing Location Data?

Testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning in front of the House Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray was confronted by Democratic and Republican lawmakers over the federal agency's purchase of location data belonging to Americans from commercial sources. The data is gathered online through advertisements.

Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren: "Is the FBI purchasing location data from commercial sources without a warrant?!"



FBI DIRECTOR WRAY: "I'll have my staff follow back up with you..." pic.twitter.com/XrFncf1qPm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023

Wray claimed data purchases were "technical" and often take out of context. Wray admitted the FBI has purchased location data from private companies in the past but claimed the information is no longer being used by agents.

"I'm not trying to be obtuse or difficult here I just know from experience that the more you drill into this whole issue of commercial data, geolocation data, etc. that it gets very involved," Wray said.

...Rep. Jayapal just asked very penetrating and substantive questions about the FBI's purchase of data on citizens. While Wray again picked the can down the road, Jayapal did an excellent job in laying out the concerns over this practice. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 12, 2023

Well this line of questioning from Jayapal was a surprise pic.twitter.com/UOLXqSv0EV — Karli Bonne’ (@KarliBonnita) July 12, 2023

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan also pressed Wray about the FBI purchase of location data while Republican Thomas Massie demanded to know how often the FBI receives private banking information without a warrant.