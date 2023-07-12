Wray Reveals How Often the FBI Gets Bank Records Without a Warrant
Tipsheet

Is the FBI Still Secretly Purchasing Location Data?

Katie Pavlich
July 12, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning in front of the House Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray was confronted by Democratic and Republican lawmakers over the federal agency's purchase of location data belonging to Americans from commercial sources. The data is gathered online through advertisements. 

Wray claimed data purchases were "technical" and often take out of context. Wray admitted the FBI has purchased location data from private companies in the past but claimed the information is no longer being used by agents. 

"I'm not trying to be obtuse or difficult here I just know from experience that the more you drill into this whole issue of commercial data, geolocation data, etc. that it gets very involved," Wray said. 

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan also pressed Wray about the FBI purchase of location data while Republican Thomas Massie demanded to know how often the FBI receives private banking information without a warrant. 

