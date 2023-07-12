Biden Kicks Out Reporters as Zelenskyy Tries to Answer Questions

President Joe Biden held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday during the 79th annual NATO Summit in Lithuania.

While reporters looked on, Zelenskyy thanked the American people for funding billions in weapons transfers to the country in an effort to push back the Russians. President Biden then responded with remarks of his own.

"Thank you so much for the help. We really counted on that and we still do today. You gave us huge support. I want to thank all Americans, we understand that it's more than 43 billions as of today. It's big support, and I understand that it's all your money, but you have to know that you spend this money for not just fighting. We spend this money for our lives. And the I think that we saved lives for Europe for all the world," Zelenskyy said.

After the conclusion of remarks, reporters were quickly rushed out of the room by White House staff as Zelenskyy attempted to answer additional questions.