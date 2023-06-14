Once Again, Never Talk To The Cops
Tipsheet

There's an Update in Alvin Bragg's Case Against Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 14, 2023 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump's arraignment in Miami Tuesday on 37 federal criminal charges, the indictment against him in New York City from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is about to be put on hold. 

According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, Bragg's local and political case against Trump will take a backseat to the Department of Justice. James' civil pursuits against him will suffer the same fate. 

"In all likelihood, I believe that my case, as well as DA Bragg and the Georgia case, will unfortunately have to be adjourned pending the outcome of the federal case," James said during a recent podcast. "So it all depends upon the scheduling of this particular case. I know there’s gonna be a flood, a flurry of motions, motion to dismiss, discovery issues, all of that. So it really all depends. Obviously, all of us want to know what Judge Cannon is going to do and whether or not she’s going to delay this particular case.”

Judge Aileen Cannon is the federal judge who will oversee the DOJ case against Trump in Florida. 

As a reminder, James campaigned for her current position as New York Attorney General by promising to use her office to prosecute Trump. She has repeatedly vowed to find a crime to pin on the former president. 

