Chicago Residents Erupt Over Plan to Release Illegal Aliens in Their Community

Residents in South Shore, Chicago are not happy about plans to import countless illegal immigrants into their community. Their protest comes as President Joe Biden's continues to promote open border policies, rampant asylum fraud and plans to release thousands of illegal immigrants in cities across the country.

During a city council meeting earlier this week, residents blasted the release proposal and demanded local officials work to stop the impending influx.

Uh oh, South Shore Community, a neighborhood of Chicago was informed they will be taking on at least 250 illegal immigrants. Needless to say, they are NOT having it!! 😬😤



Sound Up 🔊🔥 pic.twitter.com/bFA1JC5xZY — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) May 11, 2023

Further, residents are blasting illegal immigration advocates for promoting voting for non-citizens.

"This is an effort to destroy our neighborhoods and silence our voices," one man warned.

Massive protest in South Shore, Chicago against new illegals arriving



One of their concerns? These new arrivals will diminish the black vote



“Politically, having over 500 people in our community will completely wipe out any interests we have” pic.twitter.com/9vSsZkQOUE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2023

South Shore Neighbors group files lawsuit against City of Chicago, CPS to block migrants from moving to old South Shore High School @WGNNews at 6:00 pic.twitter.com/ctB9Rzm2My — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) May 11, 2023

On Thursday Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit to stop the Biden administration from releasing thousands of illegal immigrants without paperwork or a court day. A federal judge ruled in Florida's favor shortly before Title 42 expired Thursday night.