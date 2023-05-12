We’ve Been Blacklisted, Again
Chicago Residents Erupt Over Plan to Release Illegal Aliens in Their Community

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 12, 2023 1:15 PM
Residents in South Shore, Chicago are not happy about plans to import countless illegal immigrants into their community. Their protest comes as President Joe Biden's continues to promote open border policies, rampant asylum fraud and plans to release thousands of illegal immigrants in cities across the country. 

During a city council meeting earlier this week, residents blasted the release proposal and demanded local officials work to stop the impending influx. 

Further, residents are blasting illegal immigration advocates for promoting voting for non-citizens.

"This is an effort to destroy our neighborhoods and silence our voices," one man warned. 

On Thursday Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit to stop the Biden administration from releasing thousands of illegal immigrants without paperwork or a court day. A federal judge ruled in Florida's favor shortly before Title 42 expired Thursday night. 

