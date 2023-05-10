Illegal Border Crossings Just Hit a New Record. Biden Says Get Used to...
It Sure Looks Like the CIA Helped Biden Win the 2020 Election

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 10, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The House Oversight Committee is out with a new report detailing how the Central Intelligence Agency may have directly helped President Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election. How? By helping to recruit signatures for the now infamous letter, which was signed by 51 former intelligence officials, calling Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop "Russian disinformation." That laptop contained endless information about Biden's overseas business dealings, which he conducted with his father as a business partner.

"The Committees have evidence that an employee affiliated with the CIA may have assisted in obtaining signatories for the statement. One signer of the statement, former CIA analyst David Cariens, disclosed to the Committees that a CIA employee affiliated with the agency’s Prepublication Classification Review Board (“PCRB”) informed him of the existence of the statement and asked if he would sign it. The Committees have requested additional material from the CIA, which has ignored the request to date," a new report states. "Notably, the Biden Administration has declined to cooperate with this oversight to date. On March 21, 2023, the Committees wrote to the CIA, requesting documents in the CIA’s possession relating to the statement and interactions between the CIA and the signatories of the statement. The Committees requested that the CIA furnish these documents by April 4, 2023. The CIA has so far failed to comply to this oversight." 

After the letter was released, the New York Post was banned from Twitter for covering the laptop (the suspension lasted for over a month) and the story was censored from distribution by big tech.

An advisor to former CIA Director John Brennan kept the Biden campaign up to speed on the progress of the letter.

The revelation comes after testimony from former CIA Director Michael Morrell, who explained how current Secretary of State Antony Blinken was the main driver behind getting the letter written, signed and into the media bloodstream ahead of Biden's October 2020 debate with President Donald Trump. They wanted Biden to have a "talking point" undermining the legitimacy of the laptop if the subject came up. It did. 

Meanwhile, an astonishing number of Americans believe President Trump would have won re-election if Americans knew the truth about the Biden laptop and the family's ties to foreign governments.  






