Did Blinken Lie to Congress About His Talks With Hunter Biden?

Before Antony Blinken became President Joe Biden's Secretary of State in early 2021, he served as Deputy Secretary of State under President Barack Obama.

During the presidential election cycle in October 2020, news broke about Hunter Biden's laptop being left at a computer repair shop. Its contents were incriminating, not just for Hunter, but for Joe Biden and his shady business partnership with his son.

Acting as a ring leader, Blinken was a pivotal force behind the now infamous letter signed by dozens of former intelligence officials deeming the laptop as "Russian disinformation." According to former CIA Director Michael Morrell, Blinken was the ring leader.

Mike Morell, who wanted to be Biden's CIA director, admitted to organizing the letter at Antony Blinken's behest because he wanted Trump to lose.



THEY NEED TO GO TO JAIL. https://t.co/Lt7j6r2BuW — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 21, 2023

Blinken denies he directed the intelligence officials to sign the letter, but it has sparked new inquiries about his communication with Hunter Biden and whether he lied to Congress during testimony in December 2020.

🚨🚨🚨 Sen. @RonJohnsonWI says Antony Blinken gave false testimony to Congress in a transcribed interview in December 2020.



“We asked him point-blank, did you communicate with Hunter Biden via text or email, and he said ‘no.’ Well, now we have emails.” pic.twitter.com/pUw75H5qge — GOP (@GOP) May 2, 2023

Fox News' @BenjaminHallFNC: "Still a lot of questions" for Secretary Blinken to answer on Hunter Biden letter




