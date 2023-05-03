Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore the Recent Mass Shooting in Texas
US Attorney Nearing Decision on Hunter Biden Tax Investigation, But There's a Catch
Weingarten’s Revisionism
How to Bribe the Supreme Court
These Federal Agencies Are Keeping Their Vaccine Mandates...for Now
Woke Alert: U.S. Navy Hires Active-Duty Drag Queen to Boost Recruitment Numbers
Do Democrats in Disarray Mean Biden is in Trouble in This Key State?
FBI In Possession of Document That Details 'Criminal Scheme' Involving the Biden's and...
FBI Reportedly Stalked Catholic Churches After Memo Warning Of ‘Extremist Behavior’
Anheuser-Busch Begs for Forgiveness From Retailers by Giving Out 'Free Beer'
WH Pressed on Biden’s Refusal to Recognize Hunter’s Love Child
Biden Admin to Investigate School for Hosting Event Only Allowing Girls and ‘Gender...
Sen. Chris Murphy Gives Nauseating Defense of Disruptive Democratic State Lawmakers
Did the Senate Dems' Witness Really Retweet This?
Tipsheet

Did Blinken Lie to Congress About His Talks With Hunter Biden?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 03, 2023 4:00 PM
Drew Angerer/Pool via AP

Before Antony Blinken became President Joe Biden's Secretary of State in early 2021, he served as Deputy Secretary of State under President Barack Obama. 

During the presidential election cycle in October 2020, news broke about Hunter Biden's laptop being left at a computer repair shop. Its contents were incriminating, not just for Hunter, but for Joe Biden and his shady business partnership with his son. 

Acting as a ring leader, Blinken was a pivotal force behind the now infamous letter signed by dozens of former intelligence officials deeming the laptop as "Russian disinformation." According to former CIA Director Michael Morrell, Blinken was the ring leader. 

Blinken denies he directed the intelligence officials to sign the letter, but it has sparked new inquiries about his communication with Hunter Biden and whether he lied to Congress during testimony in December 2020.

Recommended

Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown


Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown
How to Bribe the Supreme Court Ann Coulter
Anheuser-Busch Begs for Forgiveness From Retailers by Giving Out 'Free Beer' Sarah Arnold
Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore the Recent Mass Shooting in Texas Matt Vespa
'That's Amazing': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Latest Offer Tucker Carlson Just Got Leah Barkoukis
Woke Alert: U.S. Navy Hires Active-Duty Drag Queen to Boost Recruitment Numbers Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Beware: Anheuser-Busch Owns All of These Brands Too Spencer Brown