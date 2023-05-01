Mike Lee Sounds the Alarm Over the Left's Latest Attacks on the Supreme Court

The left has ramped up their attacks on the Supreme Court in recent weeks with calls for impeachment of Justice Clarence Thomas and attacks on the wife of Chief Justice John Roberts for having her own, independent career. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and others have renewed calls for court packing and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein is practically being pushed out of her seat in order to ram through President Joe Biden's radical judicial nominees.

Republican Senator Mike Lee is sounding the alarm and warns the attacks aren't temporary but rather part of a sustained, longterm effort to undermine the institution in order to eventually take it over.

2. What radical leftists can’t accomplish through the political process—because voters disagree with them—they do through the courts. When the courts push back, they attack the courts. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 29, 2023

4. Now that the Court has departed from that practice (which was affirmatively at odds with the Constitution), the left attacks the Court’s legitimacy. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 29, 2023

5. As much as I have disagreed with many of the Court’s rulings, like most Americans I’ve never tried to undermine its legitimacy. In fact, I’ve gone out of my way to avoid that. I wish the radical left would adopt the same approach. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Justice Samuel Alito told the Wall Street Journal late last week he believes he knows who leaked the infamous Dobbs draft overturning Roe v. Wade, the ultimate attack on the Supreme Court's legitimacy and trust between the Justices.